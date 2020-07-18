Brice Cherry: More talent for Drew equals even more excitement

In Scott Drew’s program, the finished product rarely resembles the starting lump of clay.

Drew and his staff have gained a well-earned reputation for developing unheralded signees into NBA-quality prospects. These guys come to Baylor, and they get better. Naturally, that’s the idea, but Drew and company do it better than most.

So, it’s sure as heck going to be interesting in the fall of 2021 when they have nominally even more talent than usual coming to campus.

“Nominally” is an important qualifier here. First, recruiting rankings are a guessing game. They’re entirely subjective and, thus, inherently flawed, at least on some level. These services undervalue extremely gifted basketball players all the time. And obviously Baylor saw something in the potential of the recruits it signed in the past, or else why would it have recruited them in the first place?

But as Fletch reminds us, it’s all ball bearings nowadays, boys. Plenty of Baylor’s incoming ballers have gotten their bearings in a bigger and mightier way during their time in Waco. They made a game (and a name) for themselves.