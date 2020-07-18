Brice Cherry: More talent for Drew equals even more excitement

In Scott Drew’s program, the finished product rarely resembles the starting lump of clay.
Drew and his staff have gained a well-earned reputation for developing unheralded signees into NBA-quality prospects. These guys come to Baylor, and they get better. Naturally, that’s the idea, but Drew and company do it better than most.
So, it’s sure as heck going to be interesting in the fall of 2021 when they have nominally even more talent than usual coming to campus.
“Nominally” is an important qualifier here. First, recruiting rankings are a guessing game. They’re entirely subjective and, thus, inherently flawed, at least on some level. These services undervalue extremely gifted basketball players all the time. And obviously Baylor saw something in the potential of the recruits it signed in the past, or else why would it have recruited them in the first place?
But as Fletch reminds us, it’s all ball bearings nowadays, boys. Plenty of Baylor’s incoming ballers have gotten their bearings in a bigger and mightier way during their time in Waco. They made a game (and a name) for themselves.
Quincy Acy was viewed as little more than a dunker and energy guy early in his BU career. But he worked on his jumper, and now he’s carved out a nice professional career in both the NBA and overseas. Taurean Prince was a lightly regarded prospect who originally signed with LIU-Brooklyn before growing into an NBA lottery pick by the end of his run with Baylor. Royce O’Neale, Cory Jefferson, Pierre Jackson, Manu Lecomte – all can put their own spin on similar success stories.
Bottom line – they all got better at Baylor.
So, what does that mean for the likes of Jeremy Sochan and Langston Love? Baylor’s track record bodes well for them. On the flip side, their readily apparent, eye-popping talent – everybody looks good in their YouTube highlight videos, but these guys REALLY look good – gives Drew and his assistants a firm foundation for some potentially formidable future teams.
Baylor made quite the recruiting haul last week. On Wednesday it nabbed Love, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Monteverde Academy in Florida who looks equally comfortable flying to the rim or flipping the nets from long distance. As the No. 22-ranked national player by ESPN, Love gave Drew his highest-ranked recruit since signing No. 3 Isaiah Austin in 2012.
A day later, the news kept getting better for Drew and company. They picked up another top 50 commit in 6-foot-8 forward Jeremy Sochan. He’s blessed with a smooth game, too. In watching tape of him, I came away impressed with his ability to play aggressively – he’ll flush it, rim protector be damned – while staying in control. Sochan also owns all the tools necessary to be an elite defender.
They’ll arrive on campus in the fall of 2021. Hopefully by then the world will have resumed some semblance of normalcy. But you can imagine how excited Drew’s staff is to bring them into the fold. Under normal, every-day circumstances Drew is a Coca-Cola-and-Mentos combination of effervescence and positivity. He’s liable to go positively Vesuvius in his enthusiasm once these guys arrive.
Baylor fans, you might as well join Drew in this pool of warm bubbliness, because the water is more than fine. Over the past decade, Drew has built Baylor into a consistent NCAA tournament team and occasional national contender. He’s flirted on the periphery of blue bloods like Kansas, Duke and Kentucky without bringing in the parade of one-and-done prospects they churn out each year.
The whole “Scott Drew can’t coach” false narrative is so played out, it’s not really even worth mentioning. Anyone who repeats such drivel nowadays immediately reveals their ignorance. Clearly, Drew can coach at a high level, despite not always collecting the highest ranked recruits. Granted, Baylor gets plenty of very good, though perhaps overlooked players. Adding a few more blue chippers to the mix certainly can’t hurt. It’ll at the very least be intriguing to watch it all unfold.
Look out, world. It’s possible that Michelangelo was just handed some better brushes.