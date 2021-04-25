Brice Cherry: Mulkey warrants gratitude, not attitude, from Baylor fans upon departure

You only thought you lost Nick Saban, LSU. Saban’s back, only her name is Kimberly Duane Mulkey now. And, heck, she’s one of you. Excuse me, one of y'all.

If you’re wondering why Mulkey might be willing to start over at almost 59 years old, that’s why. If you think she’s bothered by the fact that football is king and baseball is prince and women’s basketball is an afterthought in Baton Rouge, she’s not. She’s been fighting that fight her entire life.

That punch-first, punch-second, ask questions-later mindset has occasionally acted toward Mulkey’s detriment. She speaks her mind, damn the torpedoes. And that has sometimes led her into sticky situations, like when she generated understandable criticism in the wake of Baylor University’s sexual assault scandal when she said, “If somebody is around you and they say, ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor, ‘You knock them right in the face,’” Mulkey said.

It was a poor choice of words, and Mulkey apologized the next day. But it also spoke to Mulkey’s nature as a (metaphorical) fighter. She was fiercely loyal, and often stood up and defended Baylor even if it was unpopular to do so.