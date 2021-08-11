Brice Cherry: NCAA's lack of efficiency glaring in wake of Baylor ruling

Maybe. But ever since the Penn State-Jerry Sandusky scandal that broke in 2011, the NCAA has retreated from implementing such harsh punishments.

Besides, what good would it have done in Baylor’s case? What exactly does it accomplish to penalize athletes who weren’t even in high school yet when these assaults took place? The current administrators and coaches were working in other places at the time. The old regime has been cleared out. It’s understandable to be angry about Baylor’s failings during that era, but should the son really be punished for the sins of the father?

Unfortunately for many of today’s Americans, righteous indignation has no statute of limitations. Some people won’t be happy until Baylor has shuttered its doors completely. That actually says more about their own moral failings as it relates to anger and forgiveness than it does about Baylor’s transgressions.

