Brice Cherry: NCAA's lack of efficiency glaring in wake of Baylor ruling

A full five years after the fallout from Baylor University’s sexual assault scandal, the NCAA finally ruled on the Baylor case.
What a mess.
Nobody does gridlock like the NCAA. It took the organization’s Committee on Infractions five years to, effectively, do nothing. Even Congress is more efficient.
That NCAA panel ruled that while Baylor made “egregious” mistakes in shielding football players from discipline and failed to report their “abhorrent misconduct,” the university’s athletic department did not break NCAA rules in the process. Instead, the panel handed out some relatively minor penalties for the other infractions that were uncovered — four years of probation for the football program, a $5,000 fine and a reduction in recruiting visits, among them.
As a justice organization, the NCAA is clearly out of its league. Most of the time, it’s just spinning its wheels. No outcome, no punishment, will ever soothe the pain suffered by the Baylor students who were victims of rape and assault, but it’s always been evident that justice is better sought from the courts, not the NCAA.
Many people wanted the NCAA to bring the hammer down on Baylor. They cried with indignation, where was the bowl ban? Where were the scholarship reductions? Why not make the fine $50 million instead of $5,000? Why no “death penalty” for the football program? Wasn’t this a worse scandal than SMU’s Pony Excess?
Maybe. But ever since the Penn State-Jerry Sandusky scandal that broke in 2011, the NCAA has retreated from implementing such harsh punishments.
Besides, what good would it have done in Baylor’s case? What exactly does it accomplish to penalize athletes who weren’t even in high school yet when these assaults took place? The current administrators and coaches were working in other places at the time. The old regime has been cleared out. It’s understandable to be angry about Baylor’s failings during that era, but should the son really be punished for the sins of the father?
Unfortunately for many of today’s Americans, righteous indignation has no statute of limitations. Some people won’t be happy until Baylor has shuttered its doors completely. That actually says more about their own moral failings as it relates to anger and forgiveness than it does about Baylor’s transgressions.
On the flip side, Baylor and its supporters and fans have no reason to celebrate, either. Yes, the football program effectively got off with a slap on the wrist. Don’t gloat about that, Baylor fans. The sexual assault scandal will long be remembered as one of the darkest eras in the university’s history. It may have fostered education and progress — Baylor President Linda Livingstone noted Wednesday that every student and faculty member now undergoes training on how and where to report such cases. But it also should never have come to that, as Livingstone acknowledged.
“I hope (the victims) will understand how much Baylor has learned from these past experiences, how much we regret what happened on our campus at that period of time, and how different we are now because of that experience,” Livingstone said. “I’m sorry it took us going through that to learn those lessons and to make those changes.”
At least Baylor is making changes. At least it’s apologizing. Art Briles is still out there crying, “Not me!”
Briles is certainly no winner following the NCAA’s ruling, no matter what his attorney or all of the Briles apologists said on Wednesday. The lawyer for the disgraced former Baylor coach claimed that Briles was “completely exonerated” by the NCAA, and that the panel’s ruling “clears the way for Mr. Briles to return to coaching college football.”
Exonerated? Briles? Not even close, counselor. As the coach himself might’ve said, that dog don’t hunt. Guess the Briles camp missed the part of the panel’s findings that stated, “The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case.” The panel also offered up this damning indictment: “His incurious attitude toward potential criminal conduct by his student-athletes was deeply troubling to this panel.”
I’d never rule out a college hiring Briles again, because it’s almost happened before. But it won’t come without (completely warranted) backlash.
As for Baylor moving forward, at least it actually can — move forward, that is. The NCAA’s impending punishment has lingered over the program for the span of three football coaches post-Briles. The university has hired a president, an athletic director, and won a pair of basketball national championships (women’s and men’s) since the start of the NCAA’s involvement.
Nobody will ever forget what happened at Baylor, nor should they. But the school’s current leaders deserved a resolution.
Truthfully, they deserved it years ago.
“It’s been hanging around, it’s been a black cloud since I arrived on this campus,” said Baylor AD Mack Rhoades, who was hired in the summer of 2016. “I think we’re glad to have some closure, and to be able to look forward and move forward. And, again, remember our mistakes and learn from our mistakes, learn from our past, and then we’ll navigate whatever comes in front of us.”
On Wednesday, that black cloud began to lift. It’s just puzzling why it took the NCAA five years to provide a weather report.