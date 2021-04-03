Brice Cherry: No bubble bursting here, Baylor happy to extend its Indianapolis stay

The Bears also flung 3-pointers like the second coming of the Splash Brothers of Golden State Warriors fame. Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Matthew Mayer. Drive and kick, drive and kick. Left-right, left-right. Had enough, Houston? Sorry, here’s another 3 in your eye. Baylor banged in eight 3-pointers in the first half on its way to an eye-opening 25-point halftime lead.

Butler was so hot that they should have stopped the game at halftime and had a stadium renaming ceremony on the spot. Call it Butler Fieldhouse.

“Houston doesn’t give you anything,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said afterward. “You have to be really good. And that first half was about as well as any team could play against Houston.”

Baylor also displayed its trademark energy. You’ve got to be relentless to get to the Final Four (and win), too. The Bears clambered for every loose ball. They scrapped with Houston on the backboards, knowing that was a Cougar strength. They dove on the floor with regularity.

Again, it was nothing new. They didn’t just save that kind of floor-polishing hustle for the court with the Final Four logo emblazoned on it. They’ve been doing that all year.

Just how impressive were these Bears? Like, historically so. So said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson anyway.