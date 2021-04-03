Brice Cherry: No bubble bursting here, Baylor happy to extend its Indianapolis stay

INDIANAPOLIS — What did you get in your Easter basket?
The Baylor Bears found the sweetest, most satisfying treat you could want. Even better than Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs. (And, come on, Reese’s eggs are among the greatest candies ever created.)
The top-seeded Bears extended their stay in Indianapolis to the absolute limit, throttling Houston, 78-59, in the national semifinals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. That means Baylor will play for a national championship on Monday night against fellow top seed Gonzaga.
Allow me to repeat that sentence again for emphasis.
Baylor — “Scrubby little Baylor,” as national sports talk host Jim Rome once derisively dubbed the school some years ago — will play for a national championship.
What a performance by the Bears. And in the Final Four, no less. There was no better time for Baylor to introduce the country to the team that Bear fans knew and loved for the first couple of months of the season. That team evaporated into a COVID fog for a time in February. Against Houston in the Finally Four, it returned.
Baylor demonstrated all the facets that made it a championship contender in the first place. The Bears tormented the Cougars defensively, to the point where it seemed they had implanted themselves in Houston’s heads like a pop song earworm. Only Marcus Sasser had anything in the same zip code as success against Baylor’s hounding man-to-man.
The Bears also flung 3-pointers like the second coming of the Splash Brothers of Golden State Warriors fame. Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Matthew Mayer. Drive and kick, drive and kick. Left-right, left-right. Had enough, Houston? Sorry, here’s another 3 in your eye. Baylor banged in eight 3-pointers in the first half on its way to an eye-opening 25-point halftime lead.
Butler was so hot that they should have stopped the game at halftime and had a stadium renaming ceremony on the spot. Call it Butler Fieldhouse.
“Houston doesn’t give you anything,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said afterward. “You have to be really good. And that first half was about as well as any team could play against Houston.”
Baylor also displayed its trademark energy. You’ve got to be relentless to get to the Final Four (and win), too. The Bears clambered for every loose ball. They scrapped with Houston on the backboards, knowing that was a Cougar strength. They dove on the floor with regularity.
Again, it was nothing new. They didn’t just save that kind of floor-polishing hustle for the court with the Final Four logo emblazoned on it. They’ve been doing that all year.
Just how impressive were these Bears? Like, historically so. So said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson anyway.
“Baylor is clearly the best team we’ve played,” Sampson said. “They may be the best team we’ve played in the seven years I’ve been here. I’m trying to think who has been better than them. I don’t want to slight anybody, but I can’t remember. … That’s the best team that I’ve seen in the seven years I’ve been at Houston. They’re really, really good.”
Here’s the thing, though. The Bears still have to wake up Monday and do it all over again.
But that’s a tomorrow problem. You know what the Bible says about tomorrow, right? Says not to worry about it, for tomorrow has enough worries of its own.
I think that maybe the same goes for enjoying what has not even arrived. Don’t enjoy tomorrow yet either. There’s still work to do before the Bears can call themselves a national champion. So, enjoy today. Enjoy the fact that you put together one of the most complete, most emphatic Final Four victories in years.
“That’s why we’re successful and in the championship game,” Drew said. “If you do too much celebrating or thinking, then you’re not dialed in for the next opponent and you’re getting sent home.
“So, I’m just excited as our whole travel party, we get to stay in the bubble for a couple more days and have an opportunity to play in the biggest game all year that every team sets out at the beginning of the year wanting to do.”
Yes, home will have to wait.
For Baylor, it’s Bubble Sweet Bubble, baby.