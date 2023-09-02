Maybe the transfer portal really is a pathway to another dimension.

After we watched Colorado stun the college football world earlier in the day by carving up defending national finalist TCU in Fort Worth, we probably should’ve known weird things were afoot. Remember, while Colorado led the nation with the most new players on its roster, Texas State was second nationally in that regard, with 53 new players, including 39 transfers.

It’s hard to know what exactly your opponent will look like when they’ve undergone such a massive face lift.

But one of a football coach’s favorite expressions is “We’ve got to focus on us.” After Baylor’s 42-31 season-opening face plant against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium, is that ever apparent for the Bears.

They really, really need to focus on themselves. Because they didn’t look good on Saturday, not nearly good enough, anyway.

“Very disappointing tonight, it’s a disappointed locker room,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said.

Baylor fans don’t want to watch the Bears participate in intermittent fasting. They want to watch these guys eat.

Much of the blame should fall on the men driving them to the buffet — Aranda and the rest of the BU coaching staff. The Bears looked unprepared. They played sloppy, committing nine penalties to just four for the visiting Bobcats. Defensively, the Bears too often appeared bamboozled. Offensively, the play-calling frequently kept the shackles on the BU quarterbacks. The Daily Wire isn’t as conservative as Baylor’s play sheet for this one.

“We had all these opportunities that we did not capitalize on,” Aranda said. “I take responsibility for that. So much of it is we preach that and we try to be in position to not beat ourselves, and I just felt that I failed to do that. I failed to put the team in the best position to do that, and that’s a hard take to have, but I think it’s one that, for sure, showed up tonight.”

It was perplexing. For example, why if you’re the Bears and you connect for a 40-yard bit of aerial acrobatics on your first play of the game, would you then pump the brakes and hesitate to take more downfield shots? It made zero sense.

Moreover, a Power 5 team should never be pushed around by a Sun Belt team in the trenches the way that Baylor was. Did you see that lack of a push by the BU offensive line on the 4th-and-1 give to fullback Gavin Yates? Yecch. Maybe Baylor should take the road of realignment to the Powerless 5.

Again, not that Baylor’s defense fared much better. Texas State’s receivers bounced around the field with a futon-sized cushion around them. That’s somewhat on Aranda, new defensive coordinator Matt Powledge and the rest of the BU coaches. But Lord have mercy, Baylor’s defensive backs have to take ownership, too. They’re not Indy and Belle, they’re not cubs anymore. They’re longer in the tooth now. They need to grow up quicker or get off the field.

Of course, there was nothing any DB could do on Joey Hobert’s one-handed, sideline-scraping snag in the second half. Congrats on making SportsCenter, Joey. Odell Beckham will be sliding into your DMs later tonight.

Were the Bobcats a feistier breed of felines than anyone could have imagined? Certainly. But Baylor riled ‘em up by failing to efficiently declaw them with its own play. For example, Texas State QB TJ Finley made it abundantly clear that he’ll give plenty of opposing defensive coordinators headaches this season. The Auburn transfer hit 22 of his 30 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Finley is good. But Baylor made it too easy on him. They made him look like that guy with a statute outside the stadium by the Brazos. Heck, you could pick 10 kids out of that massive Class of 2027 Baylor Line and at least six of them would have completed a pass on some of those tosses, that’s how uncovered the Bobcat receivers were.

What’s the opposite of a game ball? A block of poo? A cube of fireants? Whatever it is, there should be plenty of them to go around on the Baylor side.

The Bears better start figuring out things pretty quick. No. 14 Utah, back-to-back Rose Bowl qualifier, comes into Waco next week, and the Utes should be heavily favored against the now reeling Bears.

Conventional wisdom suggests that a team shouldn’t be able to flip over its entire roster and be able to get on the same page by Game 1. But this is the new world in college football.

The more baffling thing is this: How can a program, two years removed from a Big 12 championship, have fallen so far, so fast? The Bears didn’t just look like they weren’t on the same page, they appeared to be reading from different books altogether.

Asked if this effort was acceptable, Aranda didn’t flinch. “It wasn’t, it’s not acceptable,” he said. “I talked to the team about how it’s not. I take responsibility for it. Whether it was the wide eyes or the lack of details, all those things were things I take a lot of pride in, and I was counting on those things being done or that they were done. To come and see that they’re not is painful. We’ll get better from it.”

It’s one game in a long season. But if something doesn’t change dramatically in Bear Country, it’s about to get a whole lot longer.