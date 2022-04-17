Brice Cherry: Serving up a big-screen Mulligan (and other treats)

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every golfer deserves a mulligan from time to time.

Even if you don’t swing the sticks, your chance is coming. Specifically, a new movie entitled “The Mulligan Movie” will hit select locations around the country Monday and Tuesday, including Waco’s Cinemark and Regal Jewel theaters.

Of course, if you’re wanting to see it at the new Cinemark you might want to target Monday. That’s because Woodway resident Ben Hagins, the president of Waco’s local chapter of the Links Fellowship, rented out the theater for Tuesday. Hagins distributed a bunch of tickets to his group and also hopes to have the golf teams from Baylor University, McLennan Community College and Midway High School in attendance.

“The Mulligan” is described as a parable of second chances. It’s based on a book of the same name written by best-selling author Ken Blanchard and former PGA player Wally Armstrong.

The film stars singer/actor Pat Boone and Eric Close from TV’s “Nashville” and features appearances from CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz and PGA champion Tom Lehman as themselves.

Hagins says the film is in the same vein as “Seven Days in Utopia,” the delightful 2011 golf flick that starred Robert Duvall and Lucas Black. That movie was based on the book “Golf’s Sacred Journey: Seven Days in Utopia” by Dr. David Cook, a sports psychologist and Baylor alum.

Much like “Utopia,” this latest “Mulligan” film seeks to use one man’s broken life as an avenue to present the message of Christianity, with golf as a backdrop. You can get more information, including a look at the trailer, at themulliganmovie.com.

As a sinner saved by grace — and a hacker saved by re-teeing — I could definitely use all the mulligans I can get.

Bears' Drew serves up joyful tome

And speaking of inspiring stories, here’s another to put on your list. Scott Drew’s new book “The Road to Joy” will hit booksellers on May 3. (It's currently available for pre-order on Amazon.)

If you’ve ever wondered what makes Drew tick, whether he’s as authentically and perpetually positive as he appears to be, you’re not alone. But the answer is no real mystery. It all comes back to Drew’s faith in God.

Oh, sure, that’s the longtime Baylor coach’s personality, too. He’s bubbly by nature. But in this book Drew pulls back the curtain to show how God shaped and directed him through his life and his coaching journey. That includes the tough times, including those early years at Baylor when sanctions limited the program’s scholarships and sometimes the number of games the Bears could play.

Honestly, it’s inspiring stuff. I received an advance copy the other day and finished the book in two days. It’s a breezy read, but it’s also so full of wisdom and uplifting encouragement that you’re easily motivated to see it through.

It naturally chronicles Baylor’s rise from the near-death penalty depths of college basketball’s hinterlands to the national championship glory of 2021. Moreover, it shows the way Drew and his coaching staff shaped the program into a true ministry, one rooted in joy and selflessness.

But don’t take it from me. Here’s an excerpt from Drew’s collaborator Don Yaeger, a longtime associate editor at Sports Illustrated who has written more than 30 books alongside big-name athletes and coaches like Walter Payton, Bubba Watson, John Wooden and Mike Krzyzewski.

“Never, in all my time as a writer, have I worked with someone who so relentlessly sought to serve others and deflect attention as Scott Drew,” writes Yaeger in the afterword.

Mother's Day 5K on tap for Surf Waco

Struggling with an idea of what to get the mothers in your life for Mother’s Day?

Here’s a suggestion: Try a day at the beach.

The Greater Waco Sports Commission has teamed with Waco Surf (formerly BSR) to introduce the Mother’s Day Weekend 5K and Fun Run. It’s a family-centered event scheduled for Saturday, May 7, and it blends exercise with no shortage of pampering. Participants will receive a T-shirt, a finisher medal, a Waco Surf pass and a mimosa to enjoy on the beach. A spa experience featuring chair massages and foot soaks will be available for an additional fee.

For more information or to register, visit www.wacosports.org. To guarantee a T-shirt, make sure to register by Thursday.

If I’m Mom, I’d kick back by the beach with my cold beverage while Dad and the kids run around in circles. Just a thought.

Singletary returning as FCA speaker

Over the years, the Heart of Texas FCA has brought in plenty of speakers who could hammer home a message for its Super Centex Victory Bowl banquet. But none hit any harder than this year’s featured guest.

Seriously, are you going to tell Mike Singletary any different?

Singletary, the former Baylor All-American and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, will return to Waco on April 24 to speak at the Victory Bowl banquet at the Ferrell Center. The event is already sold out, so if you don’t have a ticket I’m sorry to break the news to you. But you certainly can still support the good work being done by this organization by visiting www.heartoftexasfca.org and clicking on the “Donate” button.

Heart of Texas FCA Director Ben Johnson is excited to have Singletary on board. During his playing days at Baylor and with the NFL's Chicago Bears, Singletary was known as an intense competitor — remember those TV close-ups on his bug-eyed, pre-snap stares? — and he figures to be no less passionate as a speaker.

No word on whether the dais will be decorated with broken facemasks.

