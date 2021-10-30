Brice Cherry: Sorry, Bijan, but the best back on the field played for the Bears

Here’s the thing about hype. Eventually, it gains speed and overtakes you.
At some point in your life you’ve heard the gushing buzz about a particular restaurant or book or TV show or movie. Then when you put it through a trial, it failed to live up to the hype, and you walked away disappointed.
Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce you to Bijan Robinson?
Look, the fanfare surrounding Robinson, the Texas Longhorns’ sophomore running back, was completely understandable. His name had popped up on Heisman watch lists for a reason. Entering Saturday’s game against Baylor, Robinson ranked third in the country in rushing with 924 yards. So, all the talk was, how in the world are the Bears going to slow down Bijan?
Maybe the real question should have been — how on earth is Texas going to stop Abram?
Shoot, let’s shed the label Abram — we’re going full Old Testament and calling him Father Abraham. Simply put, he was UT’s daddy.
It appeared Abram Smith might’ve taken umbrage at all the puffery swirling around Robinson. For he noisily spoke up and shouted, Hey! Baylor has some pretty talented running backs, too!
In the 16th-ranked Bears’ 31-24 win over the talent-rich Horns on Saturday, Smith played like the best running back in the building. He gave the Bears 113 hard-earned (and much-needed) rushing yards, with 32 of them unfolding on the Play of the Game (Play of the Season?), a clinching touchdown that pushed the Bears to a 10-point lead with 7:59 to play.
As for Robinson? Well, sorry, Texas fans, he wasn’t even the second-best back in the house on this day. That honor would fall to Smith’s fierce tag team partner Trestan Ebner, who scooted for 66 yards on 12 carries. Robinson eked out 43 yards and a touchdown on 17 totes, an average of just 2.5 yards per attempt.
“I feel like we have some weapons as well,” Smith said. “We wanted to prove we’ve got some weapons in the backfield and we play bully ball the same way (Robinson) does.”
Yeah, here in Waco, this truck is equipped with a gun rack. Smith and Ebner deserve more national attention than they’re probably getting. They bring some serious firepower to Baylor’s backfield, and they played a starring role in the Bears’ gut-check win over the Longhorns.
Trailing 21-10 in the third quarter following Robinson’s only TD of the day, the Bears desperately needed an answer. Boy, did they ever answer, like the know-it-all teacher’s pet sitting in the front row.
Mixing in a steady diet of Ebner and Smith — Eb and Flow, as a savvy Baylor fan christened them a couple of weeks ago — with an effective play-action pass attack, the Bears drove 75 yards in nine plays to keep their hopes alive. That drive was capped by a sweet 6-yard TD run from their third “running back,” Gerry Bohanon.
When Baylor’s backs are steadily pushing the pile and giving the Bears forward progress, it opens up the entire playbook. Put it this way, the guys in the burnt orange jerseys aren’t nearly as tempted to bite on that play-action stuff without Smith and Ebner clicking off steady, positive gains.
And how good was the pitching in this game? Did the World Series suddenly shift to the banks of the Brazos or what? Pitch to Smith, pitch to Ebner, pitch to Tyquan Thornton … it was all working. Bohanon and the Bears looked so sharp running the option that it almost made you want to stand up and yell, “Hey, (Jeff) Grimes! Hit ‘em with the Wishbone! Beat those SEC defectors at their own game!”
Of course, none of this happens without those beefy Baylor blockers up front. I’ve said it to the point where I feel like I’m repeating myself in my sleep, but the Bears’ offensive line transformation has truly been incredible. They’ve gone from getting pushed around to doing the pushing. They manhandled Texas.
“We want our big people to get in the face of their big people and lean on them, push them and hit them,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “We want to feed our backs again and again and again and again. That was the difference today.”
When you feed ‘em enough, they’ll make you happy. Remember that aforementioned Play of the Game? Texas appeared to have a bead on Smith at the point of the attack. But he put the oncoming defender in the spin cycle and absolutely bamboozled the Longhorns before outrunning everyone to the end zone.
“I pulled out a few moves out of Trestan’s book. I got busy,” Smith said. “Thankful for the moves he showed me. It’s nice to go out there and do something else instead of going through people.”
Even as Smith and Ebner complement one another with their own unique skill sets, they seem to be growing more like one another in the process. They’re not just Smash and Dash, Boom and Zoom. Smith demonstrated that he has some wiggle, and on more than one occasion Ebner proved he has some whomp.
Both on Saturday and throughout the season, Ebner hasn’t shied away from lowering his shoulder and putting his own lick on the defender.
“He’s developed and grown into a completely different runner,” Smith said of his backfield buddy. “He’s not the looking-for-a-big-play type of dude anymore. He’s more like hey, let me get more efficient yards. I’m going to go through that hole and be my own blocker.”
Smith, as has been documented, played linebacker for the Bears last season, and he still has a hitter’s mindset at heart. He said he’ll sometimes get wistful about his days playing defense whenever Jalen Pitre or Terrel Bernard or Dillon Doyle smacks someone.
But he’s right where he needs to be.
“He’s the truth. He’s the standard,” Pitre said of Smith. “Y’all saw him play linebacker last year, but we knew the type of player he was, and he’s just developing. He’s always going to be that tough guy. He’s always trying to find new ways to get better. I heard him in the back saying he took that (spin move) from Trestan, but he’s worked on that. It’s good to see it work in a game and seeing him being successful with that. It was fun to watch.”
The fact that Bijan Robinson wiped out on the hype wave on which he was surfing isn’t that big of a deal for Texas. That kid will be all right. The Bears bottled up Robinson by staying true to their gap responsibility, and then cutting him down before he could get into the open field and show off his flashy dance moves.
The Longhorns have some issues, but Robinson isn’t one. He’ll probably play on Sundays someday.
Just don’t be surprised if Baylor’s No. 7 is already there, waiting.