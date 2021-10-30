Brice Cherry: Sorry, Bijan, but the best back on the field played for the Bears

Even as Smith and Ebner complement one another with their own unique skill sets, they seem to be growing more like one another in the process. They’re not just Smash and Dash, Boom and Zoom. Smith demonstrated that he has some wiggle, and on more than one occasion Ebner proved he has some whomp.

Both on Saturday and throughout the season, Ebner hasn’t shied away from lowering his shoulder and putting his own lick on the defender.

“He’s developed and grown into a completely different runner,” Smith said of his backfield buddy. “He’s not the looking-for-a-big-play type of dude anymore. He’s more like hey, let me get more efficient yards. I’m going to go through that hole and be my own blocker.”

Smith, as has been documented, played linebacker for the Bears last season, and he still has a hitter’s mindset at heart. He said he’ll sometimes get wistful about his days playing defense whenever Jalen Pitre or Terrel Bernard or Dillon Doyle smacks someone.

But he’s right where he needs to be.