If the spring game is a crystal ball, it’s one of those Magic 8 balls.

Reply hazy, try again later.

This is hardly a revelation. That’s been the case at spring college football games for decades. It comes with the territory when you’re essentially dealing with a glorified scrimmage. You can only glean so much information from such a setting.

Nevertheless, we’ll shake that 8-ball again, squint our eyes and try to uncover a few answers — hazy responses or not.

I’ve seen enough spring games over the years to know to avoid the temptation to read too much into the proceedings. You’ll learn far more about the 2023 Baylor Bears when they line up against Texas State for the season opener on Sept. 2 than you did at Baylor’s annual Green & Gold Game at McLane Stadium on Saturday.

With that caveat in mind, here are my biggest takeaways.

Both QBs will have a role

Pressed after the game about whether Blake Shapen or Sawyer Robertson would be the starter entering the fall, head coach Dave Aranda demurred, saying he’d meet with the offensive coaching staff in another week and make that call.

Personally, I liked what I saw from Robertson, the transfer from Mississippi State. The redshirt sophomore seems to be in perpetual motion even when the play isn’t happening. He’s always slapping teammates on the shoulder pads or the back of their helmets, trying to get his offensive guys fired up. In a recent radio interview with Matt Mosley, Aranda talked about his new golden doodle puppy, and then made the comparison of Robertson to that family pet, just in terms of the QB’s relentless enthusiasm.

On the field, however, Robertson looked calm and steady, tossing touchdown passes to Jonathan Davidson and Monaray Baldwin. But it’s hard to know just what to make of that, considering Robertson was typically going against Baylor’s second-string defenders while Blake Shapen was mostly facing the starters.

I’ve thought for a while that Shapen’s signature moment at Baylor has yet to be written. Sure, he didn’t light it up in 2022, even by his own admission. But he’s still a young guy and still loaded with talent, and certainly the coaches have appreciated the steps he’s taken this spring.

“With Blake, I saw a real calm today and a command, and was way centered on something good happening and something bad happening, and I didn’t see him fazed at all,” Aranda said. “I saw him step up in the pocket with pressure and didn’t see happy feet and things. I saw some good throws from the hash to the opposite sideline. I was really pleased with him.”

Whoever lands the starting spot, it would be a mistake for the other guy to enter the transfer portal. When’s the last time Baylor made it through a season without needing significant snaps from both its No. 1 and No. 2 QBs?

Both Robertson and Shapen figure to play major roles to Baylor’s 2023 hopes. Just as it makes sense to hang in the pocket at times even when the heat is baring down, these guys should stick and stay rather than tuck and run. It’s not the modern approach, but it’s the right one.

Could the pass rush be gaining steam?

It was funny how many “sacks” that officials credited the BU defenders with on the day. Naturally, you don’t want the QBs taking unnecessary hits, but the refs seemed to have a pretty quick whistle on some of those sack calls.

We started joking in the press box that all a defender needed was a line of sight to the QB, and as long as he cried out, “Sack!” then the play was dead.

Aranda even chuckled about it after the game.

“The offensive guys are getting on me because some of the sacks were maybe questionable,” Aranda said. “We’re trying to keep it competitive. So, it’s all part of it.”

All that said, Baylor is undoubtedly hoping to crank up its pass rush back to 2021 levels. That season a veteran BU defense charged to 44 sacks, including 10 in a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss. That total dwindled to just 24 sacks last season.

According to some estimates, TJ Franklin might have totaled 24 sacks this spring by himself.

“This year I believe our emphasis is going to be on disrupting the quarterback, moving the quarterback off his spot, making him uncomfortable in the pocket,” said Franklin, who totaled just 1.5 sacks in the 2022 season. “And we’ve got a lot of guys that can get at that.”

Spring scoring is … interesting

When’s the last time you used your high school algebra? Heck, I never took calculus, but it might’ve come in handy on Saturday.

With Baylor employing an offense vs. defense setup for the spring game, it needed to come up with a creative scoring system to give those defenders a fighting chance. Some of the changes: A takeaway was worth three points, fourth-down stops were three, and sacks counted for two.

Ultimately, the offense still won the game, 38-27. But both sides made some lively plays. More than that, everyone seemed to have a good time and avoid injuries, which is always the No. 1 goal in the spring.

“I’m way proud of this group,” Aranda said. “This is a way young group, their GPA is way up, looking at competing there and finishing really strong. Look at the practices, they go by so fast. Last year there would be things that would be just so long. Now it goes by like that. It’s a really good feeling.”

Aranda and the coaches undoubtedly have a clearer picture of where this team stands than the rest of us, who saw only glimpses of practice before closing out with a beefed-up scrimmage.

But, hey, even blurry pictures show something.