Brice Cherry: Suddenly, Baylor faces limitless possibilities (including Jerryworld)

Suddenly, Baylor opened a wide array of paths to Jerryworld on Dec. 4. The most straightforward road, the high-speed train of routes, may roll out like this: The Bears win each of their final two games at Kansas State and home to Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State defeats Oklahoma in the Bedlam game. Thus, the one-loss Cowboys would advance to Arlington along with the two-loss Bears, who would have the head-to-head edge over the two-loss Sooners.

And, sure, that scenario works. It’s even plausible.

But it’s far from Baylor’s only hope. There are no less than 10 different combinations of results that could yield either a first or second-place berth for the Bears to the Big 12 title tilt. I won’t necessarily bore you with them all, but here are three of the more realistic prospects.

* The Bears win their last two. Oklahoma State drops both of its final two games, on the road against Texas Tech and at home against rival OU. Also, OU loses to Iowa State. Baylor advances as the No. 1 seed.

* The Bears win their last two. The Sooners take care of business against both Iowa State and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys also lose to Texas Tech. Baylor qualifies as the 2 seed.