Brice Cherry: Sweetness overload as Baylor Bears share the sugar with victory parade

John Morris, “Voice of the Bears,” led the crowd in a “Sic ‘em, Bears!” cheer. When I waved at him, he beckoned me to join the parade, but I stayed put, maintaining my journalistic impartiality. (Admittedly, it’s fun for sports scribes to cover a winning team.)

Baylor President Linda Livingstone and her husband Brad probably will have tennis elbow tomorrow from all the delirious waves they delivered. Various city leaders tossed out candy, always a pro parade move.

Finally, the coaches happened by. Scott Drew looked as giddy as ever, and why not? Many coaches work an entire lifetime without winning a national title. That he brought one to Baylor, some 18 years after he tossed it out there as what felt like a pie-in-the-sky notion at the time, should make him the most popular man in Waco. (Chip Gaines will have to settle for the silver medal in that race.)

When Drew’s longtime assistant Jerome Tang strolled past, one fan called, “Sic ‘em, Coach Tang! And stick around!” Tang is reportedly a top candidate for the vacant head coaching job at UTEP, and I think even the most ardent Baylor fan would understand if he left to take that gig after so many years as the vice president to Drew’s Commander in Chief.

