Brice Cherry: Sweetness overload as Bears share the sugar with victory parade

Here’s the thing about a culture of joy. When properly expressed, joy infects everyone it encounters. (Not like that dad-burned COVID.)
What a joyful day the Baylor basketball team shared with the Waco community on Tuesday.
Who doesn’t love a parade? I mean, other than particularly harried pedestrians with somewhere to go or grouchy party poopers who douse their Corn Flakes with vinegar. It’s called a “victory parade” for a reason. Everybody wins.
Baylor’s parade through downtown Waco to celebrate the NCAA championship won by the men’s basketball team brought miles of smiles to the community. Everywhere you looked, people practically bubbled. And they didn’t even have to stop by the Dr Pepper Museum first. It was a Chamber of Commerce-kind of weather day, and everyone looked extra-comfy in their national championship T-shirts.
I strolled over from the Tribune-Herald building with my colleague John Werner to soak it all in. I grabbed a lookout perch on the sidewalk just in front of the Palladium at the corner of 8th and Austin, knowing that my friends Chris and Lorin Matthews (owners of the Palladium) wouldn’t mind. John kept on going all the way down to City Hall, where much of the final parade festivities would be held.
Baylor and the City of Waco did it up right. Of course, it helps when you’ve had a time or three to run through it, as we’ve seen these kinds of events three times before with Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears.
John Morris, “Voice of the Bears,” led the crowd in a “Sic ‘em, Bears!” cheer. When I waved at him, he beckoned me to join the parade, but I stayed put, maintaining my journalistic impartiality. (Admittedly, it’s fun for sports scribes to cover a winning team.)
Baylor President Linda Livingstone and her husband Brad probably will have tennis elbow tomorrow from all the delirious waves they delivered. Various city leaders tossed out candy, always a pro parade move.
Finally, the coaches happened by. Scott Drew looked as giddy as ever, and why not? Many coaches work an entire lifetime without winning a national title. That he brought one to Baylor, some 18 years after he tossed it out there as what felt like a pie-in-the-sky notion at the time, should make him the most popular man in Waco. (Chip Gaines will have to settle for the silver medal in that race.)
When Drew’s longtime assistant Jerome Tang strolled past, one fan called, “Sic ‘em, Coach Tang! And stick around!” Tang is reportedly a top candidate for the vacant head coaching job at UTEP, and I think even the most ardent Baylor fan would understand if he left to take that gig after so many years as the vice president to Drew’s Commander in Chief.
To me, the coolest part of the parade was the throwback portion of it. No, I’m not talking about throwback jerseys, though I spotted a few of those, too. Drew invited any and all basketball alums who wanted to participate to return for the party. Plenty of them took the coach up on the offer.
I noticed Carroll Dawson, who both played and coached at Baylor before a distinguished career as a coach and executive with the Houston Rockets. David Wesley still looked fit enough to play, as did plenty of others. Cory Jefferson was there. Curtis Jerrells, Brian Skinner, Micheal Williams, Terry Teagle, Matt Sayman, Terrance Thomas, Kevin Rogers, they just kept coming in waves. Naturally, Mamadou Diene — Drew’s first recruit — trailed in last, because when you’re as popular as Mamadou, you kind of have to stop and pump a lot of hands and kiss a lot of babies. (Also, because the first shall be last.)
That was a nice touch, including all those old-timers in the parade. Sure, the basketball title will forever belong to Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and the rest of the 2021 Bears. But no program gets where it is without a boost from those who came before. They stand on the shoulders of the previous generations of Bears, so why not include them?
Once the current players arrived on the scene, the fans flipped. They ran up for selfies. They screamed their names. It was Beatlemania, the 2021 Waco version. Mitchell wore his championship game jersey, which he said he had refused to launder. (Excuse me while I social distance, Davion.) Butler kept his head on a swivel, flashing a toothy smile, seemingly not wanting to miss a thing.
After a year filled with so much loss, people looked like they wanted to grab a double serving of the joy.
“The one thing you missed out on this year was the fans and the interaction, and it’s great to be able to feel the energy,” Drew said. “The turnout today at the parade, I know our players really enjoyed it, and I know our families really enjoyed it, and we can’t thank the fans of Central Texas enough.”
One of Baylor’s other sayings in 2021 was “Share the Sugar.” Quick story: Prior to our leaving for the parade, John entered my office with a box of Shipley’s. “Look what I found in the break room,” he said. This is the sportswriter version of sharing the sugar.
As for the basketball equivalent, sharing the sugar simply referred to sharing the ball. The Bears displayed uncommon unselfishness and beautiful ball movement on their way to the title. Their 17 assists per game ranked 10th nationally, and of course they outpassed all six of their NCAA tournament opponents on their way to the crown.
But their giving nature didn’t end at the walls of Lucas Oil Stadium or even the Ferrell Center. On Tuesday, it was evident that it spilled out all over Waco and beyond. Downtown Waco couldn’t even contain all of Baylor’s magnificent magnanimity.
When you share the sugar, it’s a sweet, sweet thing.
Joyful, even.