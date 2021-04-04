Brice Cherry: Texas, our Texas, all hail the (basketball) state

INDIANAPOLIS — From the heart of Old Basketball Country in Indiana, I can’t help but grow a little wistful thinking of New Basketball Country.
That would be Texas, y’all. Hadn’t you gotten the memo by now?
For the second straight NCAA tournament, a Texas team will play for a national championship. If you’ll recall, in 2019 Texas Tech made its first appearance in the final, falling to Virginia, 85-77, in a hotly contested, fairly physical fracas.
Of course, the 2020 NCAA tournament never happened, though Baylor, among others, featured a team fully capable of winning it all.
Going into this year’s Final Four, the state of Texas was actually guaranteed to advance a participant into the title game, since Houston and Baylor were pegged to meet in one of the semifinal games. (Baylor fans are obviously happy that it’s the Bears, not the Cougars, who will get the chance to uphold state pride on Monday night.)
In January, Texas Monthly magazine published an article headlined, “To Heck With Football, Texas Is a College Basketball State Now.”
In the immortal words of John McCLane, welcome to the party, pal. I hate to break it to you football programs, but this isn’t a new development. College basketball in Texas has outperformed college football in the state for a while now.
In Texas, it’s practically a religion to pig out on some skinned pig while rowdily supporting your favorite pigskin team. But think about it. The state has been slopping around in the mud in terms of its football progress. Texas Tech, Texas and Baylor are mired in rebuilding projects, with coaches who are in their first or second year leading the program. Gary Patterson has won 73 percent of his games at TCU over the years, but only 51 percent over the past three seasons, with the highlight being a less-than-delicious 10-7 win over Cal in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. Texas A&M has a good thing going under Jimbo Fisher, but why should the Aggies have to do the heavy lifting for the whole state?
Consider — you have to travel all the way back to the 2009 season to find the last time our fair state had a team play for the crystal football, when Colt McCoy and Texas lost to Alabama in something called the BCS National Championship Game.
Again, in case you forgot: Baylor will make it two Texas colleges in a row to play for the basketball crown.
Beyond that nifty nugget, Texas teams went 5-2 in first-round NCAA games in 2021. The only two losses came from 16th-seeded Texas Southern making an expected exit against No. 1-seeded Michigan, and the Big 12 tournament champion Texas Longhorns, who lost a one-point heartbreaker to another Texas team in Abilene Christian. (A defeat that ultimately sealed Shaka Smart’s exit from Austin.)
Texas’s seven NCAA tournament qualifiers were the most in the field of any state. Virginia put the second-most teams in the field with five. Texas also had the most teams make the second round, tied Oregon and California for the most in the Sweet 16, and of course had the most in the Final Four, as in half the field.
Again, this is nothing new. The state also sent seven teams to the tournament in 2018. Basically, the Big Dance is fast becoming a good, old-fashioned hoedown at a Texas honky tonk.
So, the climb hasn’t happened overnight. When you reach these kinds of summits, it never does. There are a multitude of reasons why Texas has ignited as a hotbed of college hoops. Among them: You see quality coaches positioned all over the state. They’re like Whataburger, every town seems to have one. You’ve got to have savvy coaches, and it helps if they stick around a while and lend some semblance of stability to the proceedings. While Chris Beard just shifted from one in-state Big 12 school to another, leaving Texas Tech to Texas, it speaks to Baylor’s consistency that the Bears have had Scott Drew (and lead assistant Jerome Tang) driving the bus for the past 18 years.
To their credit, Texas colleges and universities have signaled a serious commitment to basketball by investing big bucks in facilities and coaching contracts. Money talks, and it’s speaking at an ear-splitting volume all around our state. Beard, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams, TCU’s Jamie Dixon and Baylor’s Drew all ranked among the country’s Top 20 highest paid college basketball coaches in the most recent USA Today tabulation of those figures.
Now, for all this building basketball buzz, the only team to hoist the championship trophy remains Texas Western (now UTEP), all the way back in 1966.
Obviously a 2021 would be special to Baylor for countless reasons. That’s the primary goal of any team. But Drew knows that the Bears represent a lot of different interests, among them the pride of an entire state of nearly 30 million people. (Even if not all of those folks will be rooting for the Bears.)
A Baylor win would be a win for all of Texas, Drew said.
“I think it’d mean a lot for our state,” he said. “There’s so many great high school coaches and programs, junior colleges and universities that really supported their basketball programs. I think in the next 20 years or so there’ll be a lot more Texas schools in the Final Four, with a chance to win the national championship because of that.”
Look, nobody is suggesting that basketball is ever going to draw in more Texans than football. From a sheer interest standpoint, it’ll always overshadow the landscape. It’s called King Football for a reason.
But if it’s King, football is more of a puppet king these days. A figurehead.
If you want to meet the power behind the throne, visit the basketball court.