Brice Cherry: Texas, our Texas, all hail the (basketball) state

Texas’s seven NCAA tournament qualifiers were the most in the field of any state. Virginia put the second-most teams in the field with five. Texas also had the most teams make the second round, tied Oregon and California for the most in the Sweet 16, and of course had the most in the Final Four, as in half the field.

Again, this is nothing new. The state also sent seven teams to the tournament in 2018. Basically, the Big Dance is fast becoming a good, old-fashioned hoedown at a Texas honky tonk.

So, the climb hasn’t happened overnight. When you reach these kinds of summits, it never does. There are a multitude of reasons why Texas has ignited as a hotbed of college hoops. Among them: You see quality coaches positioned all over the state. They’re like Whataburger, every town seems to have one. You’ve got to have savvy coaches, and it helps if they stick around a while and lend some semblance of stability to the proceedings. While Chris Beard just shifted from one in-state Big 12 school to another, leaving Texas Tech to Texas, it speaks to Baylor’s consistency that the Bears have had Scott Drew (and lead assistant Jerome Tang) driving the bus for the past 18 years.