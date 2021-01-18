Brice Cherry: These Baylor Bears have shot to be Scott Drew's best team yet

An electricity crackled in the night air as fans streamed through the Ferrell Center doors. As they rose before the game and deliriously waved their rally towels, their voices echoed off the walls. Even before the ball was tipped, Baylor’s backers were in full throat.
It almost felt normal. Well, normal for the pre-COVID-19 era, anyway. (Remember? It was a simpler age.)
Here is what is abnormal — Baylor making Kansas look ordinary. And this: the Bears in the driver’s seat for an outright Big 12 championship. Oh yeah, and this: Baylor, a legitimate, no-doubt threat to win the national title.
On MLK Day, It’s OK to dare to dream, Baylor fans. Only here’s the reality: It’s closer than a dream. It’s so close you can smell it, even through your pandemic-appropriate mask.
For all of the good that Scott Drew has wrought, this is as good as it gets.
Yes, that’s right. This has the potential to be Drew’s best team yet. That’s saying something, considering Drew has coached two past Elite Eight teams and of course last year presided over an especially rugged bunch that set a Big 12 record with 23 straight wins and spent five straight weeks at No. 1.
We know how that worked out (for everyone). The virus showed up and shut everything down. We never got to see the full potential of the 2020 Baylor Bears. That’s unfortunate.
The good news in Bear Country is that 2021 is offering up a mulligan. Around a year ago, I wrote that the 2020 Bears were built for March. They owned the ideal postseason blueprint. Those babies had backcourt, they doggedly defended, and they featured the type of depth and versatility that comes in particularly handy in the NCAA tournament.
But Baylor version 2021 is even better, y’all. The Bears are quicker. They’re deeper. They’re tougher. They defend like they’re starving and the ball is the last Chick-fil-A nugget.
This team isn’t built for March. It’s built for April. (That’s when they cut the nets down for the last time. As seen on TV, maybe now in real life.)
Against Kansas, the Bears demonstrated their full potency. They have fully embraced the three-volution that has taken over the NBA in the past decade. They possess plenty of shooters to space the floor and bomb away with that sprawlball-type attack. When their shots are falling, forget about it. You’re not beating them.
But they don’t settle, either. From the outset of Monday’s game, Baylor revealed its willingness to attack the rim. The Bears’ 3-point shooting prowess works in their favor in that regard. You’ve got to guard one or the other — the shot or the drive. It’s extremely hard to guard both.
But to win it all, you’ve got to play both ends of the court. These guys aren’t rec league, they’re full-court ballers. Their defense is truly something special, a wonder to behold. Their schemes are sound, their versatility sparkles. They often confounded Kansas in the Jayhawks’ half-court sets.
Defense is mostly effort, though. That’s where this team sets itself apart. They’re fully invested. They contest every shot. They don’t give up on plays. For all of MaCio Teague’s crafty head fakes or Jared Butler’s Steph Curry-like range, the play of the game came courtesy of Mark Vital. He made a chase-down block in the first half that would’ve made LeBron James smile. KU’s Dajuan Harris seemingly had a breakaway dunk after an outlet pass, but Vital rapidly shrunk a two-step gap and met Harris at the rim with a ridiculous rejection.
Such Vitality was really worth at least two blocks, since later in the half Jayhawks point guard Christian Braun missed an easy layup. He seemed to be wary of Vital’s potential approaching footsteps from behind.
There is still the potential for Baylor to improve, to play better. Honestly, Monday’s game really felt like it should’ve been a 20-point Baylor blowout, but the Bears let Kansas hang around thanks to a slew of sloppy turnovers. Give the Jayhawks some credit. It wasn’t an Instagram-worthy snapshot for the Selfies, but they’re still a tough bunch. Nevertheless, if this had been tennis, Baylor would’ve had a ton of unforced errors.
They’ll need to clean up those spills. Yet even with 18 turnovers dribbled on their stat sheet, the Bears were a junk 3-pointer at the buzzer away from a double-digit win over the sixth-ranked team in the country. Not just that, but a basketball blueblood.