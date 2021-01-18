Brice Cherry: These Baylor Bears have shot to be Scott Drew's best team yet

The good news in Bear Country is that 2021 is offering up a mulligan. Around a year ago, I wrote that the 2020 Bears were built for March. They owned the ideal postseason blueprint. Those babies had backcourt, they doggedly defended, and they featured the type of depth and versatility that comes in particularly handy in the NCAA tournament.

But Baylor version 2021 is even better, y’all. The Bears are quicker. They’re deeper. They’re tougher. They defend like they’re starving and the ball is the last Chick-fil-A nugget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This team isn’t built for March. It’s built for April. (That’s when they cut the nets down for the last time. As seen on TV, maybe now in real life.)

Against Kansas, the Bears demonstrated their full potency. They have fully embraced the three-volution that has taken over the NBA in the past decade. They possess plenty of shooters to space the floor and bomb away with that sprawlball-type attack. When their shots are falling, forget about it. You’re not beating them.

But they don’t settle, either. From the outset of Monday’s game, Baylor revealed its willingness to attack the rim. The Bears’ 3-point shooting prowess works in their favor in that regard. You’ve got to guard one or the other — the shot or the drive. It’s extremely hard to guard both.