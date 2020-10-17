Brice Cherry: This lineup card 'Bears' resemblance to success

Muncy also can dial the drama up to the Max. That is to say he has a flair for the dramatic, as he showed in the 2018 World Series, when he ended the longest game in the history of the Fall Classic with a walk-off home run in the 18th inning.

Second Base — Nate Orf. Outside of Muncy, Baylor’s big-league infielders haven’t done much. But getting there is something, right? And Orf’s career is at least ongoing. Milwaukee Brewers fans adored Orf when he was in their organization, going so far as to create a “Free Nate Orf” movement when he was in the minors. Orf’s first big-league hit was an American classic, too, as he homered on the Fourth of July in 2018. Now Orf is in the Oakland A’s organization, and made a brief appearance as a pinch runner in the ALDS against Houston.

Shortstop — Drew Sutton. Sutton had a short career, but he wore plenty of jerseys. He saw action with five different teams in four big-league seasons, finishing with a .256 career batting average, four home runs and 37 RBIs.

Third Base — Fritz Connally. Connally, a star on Baylor’s back-to-back College World Series teams in 1977 and ‘78, rose to the majors for two seasons with the Reds and Orioles. He totaled three career home runs, but interestingly enough, each of the first two were grand slams.