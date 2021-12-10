Brice Cherry: Though a giant, Dave Campbell blessed us with gentle, genial soul

By the time I arrived at the Trib, Dave had been retired from his four decade-plus run as sports editor for a few years. But he still stopped by the newspaper offices regularly, and I got to know him through those visits. While many in the community and in the journalism ranks called him Mr. Campbell or Mr. Dave, I called him Dave. Certainly he had earned the esteem afforded by those aforementioned titles. But I called him Dave because that’s what everyone else in the sports department called him.

And it fit the man. He was your hero and your best friend all at once.

This was a man who had no equal in his field, and yet couldn’t have been kinder or more generous of spirit. The first time Dave ever offered a compliment about something I’d written, he didn’t just make my day or make my year. He made my career. Make my life, Dave. Can we just stop time right now?

Soon, Dave was occasionally asking me to freelance for him — stringing, in newspaper parlance — for his post-retirement gig as the editor and publisher of Dave Campbell’s Baylor Bear Insider. Talk about a dream gig. Whenever Dave called, it was as if the Batphone rang. Only Dave was even cooler than Batman, at least in my eyes.