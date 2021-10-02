Brice Cherry: Throw a flag at Baylor's coaches for this ugly loss

OK, yes, Baylor had been clicking along like high heels on a glass floor on its 4th down attempts this year. The Bears were 8 of 9 on their 4th-down tries coming into the game. But in that situation? Why in the world would you go for it in that situation?

Consider this bit of foretelling from Aranda from a few press conferences back.

“Now, we haven’t been on the other side of not making those (conversions) yet, and so that is eventually going to come,” Aranda said. “That’ll probably highlight some of those decisions.”

You think? As decisions go, this wasn’t exactly buying a ticket on the Titanic. But it was pretty stinkin’ bad.

After the game, Aranda said the analytics favored going for it. Boy, were the numbers ever wrong.

"It's one of those things to where we want to be aggressive and be that team that's hard to stop, it starts with us as coaches," Aranda said. "I remember in thinking about this, we may have talked about this a couple weeks ago, 4th downs are great when they work. When they don't it gives you second thoughts."