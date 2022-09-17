Brice Cherry: Throw expectations aside, we're still learning these Bears' names

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is a moment in the classic baseball comedy Major League where a couple of fans examine the Cleveland Indians’ roster and say, “Who are these (bleeping) guys?”

You’re forgiven if you were asking the same thing during Baylor’s 42-7 win over Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. (Trust me, I found myself scrambling for the roster flip card to look up who made that last tackle plenty of times.)

With several BU starters out of the lineup — including Ben Sims, Taye McWilliams, Cole Maxwell and Monaray Baldwin — a lane opened for the backup singers to slide into the spotlight. Gavin Yates? Kelsey Johnson? Brooks Miller? Who’s that now? I’m going to need a primer on some of these dudes.

And, honestly, the results were a little mixed. (Sometimes they’re backup singers for a reason.) But as time passed, more of those newbies found their footing. Funny how time helps in that regard. Suddenly, Baylor fans were probably turning to each other and saying, “You know, these guys ain’t so (bleeping) bad.”

At least one bright new star popped in the morning sky above McLane. Richard Reese, while not an unknown by any means, delivered a breakout performance that may lead to a heck of a lot more carries. The freshman running back from Bellville piled up 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns, showing a tantalizing blend of power, speed and poise. Poor McWilliams might have just found himself Wally Pipped. (Come on, sports fans, study your history.)

Reese’s most savage play of the game might have been the one where he didn’t even carry the ball. Late in the second quarter, with the Bears looking somewhat dead-legged and lethargic, Reese sold a play-fake from quarterback Blake Shapen with deft skill. His sleight of hand parted the sea for Shapen on that naked bootleg run, as the quarterback streaked, untouched, 35 yards for the touchdowns. (Later, when Baylor head coach Dave Aranda talked about how much Shapen likes those naked runs, I couldn’t help but think of Will Ferrell in “Old School,” when he yelled, “Hey, everybody, we’re going streaking!” I definitely watch too many movies.)

The fake from Reese and the proficiency with which he carried it out reflected a high football IQ, especially for a freshman. It also served as something of a wake-up call for the Bears, who mostly slept-walked through the first half.

To put it a way that Bruce Springsteen might appreciate:

“I ain’t nothing but tired. Man, I’m just tired and bored with myself.”

Didn’t it kind of feel that way through the first two quarters? The Bears struggled to really gain much separation from the Bobcats in the first half. That’s not how a Big 12 champion plays.

If a second straight conference title is in the offing for these Bears, they’re going to need to play much cleaner, sharper and crisper. They need the complete, four-quarter package.

Maybe it was all the new dudes on the field. Maybe it was the earlier kickoff, following a late-night kick the week before in Provo, Utah. Maybe it was the September heat percolating off the turf. Whatever it was, Aranda said he noticed a “nervous energy” pervading the locker room at halftime, from both the players and the coaches.

“I was hearing some F-bombs in the locker room, and generally that’s not us,” Aranda said. “I feel like the second quarter was that too. You could feel some of that, just the nervousness, and all of it. You’re in a battle and you’re trying to get it right, and it ain’t going right and all that. Some of the talks at halftime were that.

“I think some of what we were fighting was expectations, it’s supposed to be like this or it used to be like that. I have to do a better job of being out in front of that. I think it’s imaginary stuff.”

Philosophical Dave is my second-favorite Dave, just ahead of Inside Baseball Dave (you learn a lot about the game, but sometimes have to hunt for a juicy quote) and right behind Laid-Back, Away-from-the-Interview Dave (he’s a truly cool dude). What Aranda noted there in that aforementioned quote is exactly right. So much of what we (media and fans alike) expect from these Bears can be traced back to last year’s 12-2 season, and what we saw from that (completely different) bunch of Bears. Truth be told, that’s not entirely fair.

Jalen Pitre, Terrel Bernard, Trestan Ebner, JT Woods — those guys are on NFL rosters now. The Baylor players stepping into their places are green and unproven. There is a natural learning curve they must follow, similar to the one Pitre, Bernard and company followed years ago.

And, again, when you have to dig even deeper into the depth chart, mistakes will happen. Nervous energy, as Aranda put it, is a natural byproduct. It’s even expected.

“We’ve got young dudes, they’re going to give everything they’ve got, let’s create an opportunity, the best environment for them to do that,” Aranda said. “But if it ain’t, it’s going to be all right. We can fix it.”

They can fix it, and in the second half the Bears did engage is some master carpentry. They brought out their heavy-duty tool belts, and hammered away at the Bobcats until they squeaked for mercy. Baylor tightened the screws defensively, limiting Texas State to no points and just seven first downs after intermission. Reese brought the heavy lumber on offense, rushing for 109 yards and a pair of TDs following the break.

In the totality of it all, it was more what we expected all along. (There’s that dangerous level of expectation again.)

But at the crux of it all: some of the guys lending to those higher expectations were players we never expected to be playing at all, mostly because we’d never heard of them before. The “whos?” became “hoo-boys!”

If they keep this up, maybe we’ll even learn their names.