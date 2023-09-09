Brice Cherry Sports Editor Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the aftermath, it looked as though McLane Stadium was bleeding. The Baylor fans found the exits rather quickly, while the delirious, probably a little stunned Utah fans lingered, their red shirts popping like blood spatter in the mostly empty bowl.

What is truly dying is all hope that Baylor might put together a season worth remembering in 2023.

The Bears played well enough to win, yet found a way to lose to 12th-ranked Utah in Saturday’s 20-13 debacle. That’s not what good teams do. That’s what bad teams do.

“I just feel like the character of the coaches and our players and just the integrity of it all, for sure, is going to be tested because it’s tough and you’re inviting a bunch of hate,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “But we’ve got the makings of a good team. And we’ll continue to work and get better.”

That’s what remains so baffling about the Bears’ 0-2 start. Most of us would agree that Baylor indeed had the makings of a good team. Aranda brought in several veterans through the transfer portal with sterling credentials to their credit. They joined a promising group of returners, including last year’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year in running back Richard Reese. The schedule certainly was breaking in Baylor’s favor, with a national-leading eight home games on the docket, including four in a row to start the season.

Everything was trending in the right direction. Instead, the Bears are spiraling downward, like toilet water circling the drain. That’s six, count ‘em, six losses in a row dating back to last season, the program’s longest losing streak since starting the dismal 2017 season at 0-8.

“It’s just brutal,” Baylor linebacker Kyler Jordan said. “You saw the work that we put in all week, you know? And I mean, I feel like we came out and we played a pretty good game. There are definitely some things that we got to get fixed from an execution standpoint. But yeah, it’s just brutal, the most brutal part of this game.”

There’s no doubt the Bears should be sitting here at 1-1 right now. Some clueless pundit might suggest that there’s no shame in losing a game to the back-to-back Pac-12 champion, especially when the Utes came into Waco as an 8-point favorite. But if you actually watched the game, you know better.

This one was right there for the taking for Baylor. The defense made a night-to-day improvement, particularly in its coverage in the secondary. The Bears’ offensive line blocked far better than last week, leading to some respectable gains in the running game. Baylor held a 13-3 lead after its first drive of the third quarter, and prevented the Utes a touchdown until the fourth.

But then the Bears cooked up a loss, slapped it onto a platter and fed it right to those mountain men from the Pack-it-Up 12.

“I thought the execution, even in the first half, was spotty,” Aranda said. “There was two steps forward, one step back. But I thought the crowd and just the whole thing — probably the heat, too — was an aid to try to cover up some of our inefficiencies with execution. I thought the second half the lack of execution was exposed.”

That almost feels like an homage to the classic quote from John McKay, former head coach of the Creamsicle-era Tampa Bay Bucs.

What did you think of your team’s execution, Coach?

“I’m in favor of it,” McKay responded.

By the end, the Baylor fans probably wanted to execute themselves rather than watch much more of this. Let’s play the Blame Game, because there’s more than enough of it to go around.

So, Sawyer Robertson did not play well in his first college start. All that “We want Sawyer!” noise from the BU student section should be effectively muted. The transfer from Mississippi State played OK in the first half — not great, but not terrible either. But he came unraveled in the final two quarters, tossing two costly interceptions, including an absolute killer where even eating it for a sack would have been an acceptable alternative.

Blake Shapen can’t get healthy fast enough for Baylor.

Baylor’s O-line didn’t necessarily do Robertson any favors. I know I said they blocked better, and that’s true. But false starts continue to be a Dr. Pimple Popper-sized blemish on this unit. They’ve suffered 10 false start flags through the first two games. Just when you want those guys to hold their water, they prove themselves incontinent.

It’s hard for any QB to recover when they’re constantly working behind the sticks.

“You look at the end of the game defensively, you look at offensively, the false start penalty after a week of false starts, after a whole thing of not to false start, in a position to try to go win the game, it’s just unacceptable,” Aranda said. “And so that’s where it’s at, and we’ll work to fix it.”

Defensively, the Bears played pretty well. I don’t even put Utah’s game-tying drive so much on the defense as I do Robertson and the offense, which put the defenders on the field too quickly following a three-and-out.

The coaches need to own their part in this mess, too. The second-half play-calling showed a complete lack of confidence in Robertson. Perhaps that’s understandable based on the way the game was going. But then when the Bears were pushed into desperation mode, he managed to complete a long toss downfield to Hal Presley to set up one final chance at a game-tying score for the Bears.

Shouldn’t the Bears be trying more of that?

Aranda was asked if he thought the play-calling in the second half was too conservative, and he mentioned that some of it could be traced to a rolled ankle that Robertson suffered during the game. But if your QB is hobbled so much that it completely alters the game plan, maybe the coaches should have given RJ Martinez a shot.

“I thought it was trying to judge what’s capable, how much can we run him, protection-wise can we hold up,” Aranda said. “I think it was trying to balance those things. Now, looking back, there’s probably some things you’d want to change. But I thought in the moment, we’re trying to win the game and we’re trying to be able to take advantage of the looks we were getting.”

The Bears will beat Long Island next week, and that won’t really tell us much. New York City does a lot of things well — traffic, pizza, theater, rudeness — but college football isn’t one of them.

Beyond the Sharks of Long Island, the schedule grows more bite. And if the season continues to spiral the way it is, the calls for Aranda’s head among the BU fan base will get louder. Is that fair, considering this is a program just two years removed from a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl win?

Meh, who cares? Fair or not, it’s the way it is. It’s modern college football. Yesterday is history. It’s a win-now game. These coaches are compensated well enough to understand that sustaining a winning culture is the expectation. Your Wikipedia page needs constant positive edits.

I like Aranda. I think he’s a smart guy, and an even better person. But he’s got to use his brainpower to (quickly) figure out what’s broken, and how it can be fixed.

What’s the opposite of doing the little things to win? Whatever it is, that’s your 2023 Baylor Bears.

“I think of just the winter, the spring, the summer and all that kind of coming together, all the work, it just turns out that it’s for something like this,” Aranda said. “We always kind of talk about how you have to go down before you go up. It’s easier to talk about than to go through that. But that’s where we’re at.”

Aranda went on to declare, as mentioned earlier, that the Bears still have “the makings of a good team.”

Maybe so.

As of today, though, the only thing Baylor is good at is losing.