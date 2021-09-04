Brice Cherry: Uncovering Baylor's new identity won't happen overnight

SAN MARCOS — Every season opener is a mystery novel, to a certain extent.

Until the ball is kicked and the first playbook page is turned, you don’t really know what to expect. This is when you start to meet the characters (or get re-introduced to them), it’s when the plot begins to unfold.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda wanted his Bears to start creating an identity in their 2021 debut against Texas State on Saturday. While it’s always dangerous to try to finger the culprit (or even the hero) in the first few pages of a whodunit, the Bears at least showed some promise, some good-guy potential in their 29-20 road win over the Bobcats.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s one game. It’s a long season, thankfully longer than last year’s COVID-abbreviated campaign that afforded zero nonconference opportunities.

Many an observer wanted the Bears to pop the top on its new offense and see if it they had a little more zip, a little more get-up-and-go than last year’s unit. What would Baylor look like with coordinator Jeff Grimes dialing up the plays and Gerry Bohanon taking the snaps? Well, with 8 percent of the precincts reporting, it’s far too soon to forecast a winner.