Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Even when she takes a job 450 miles away, Waco can’t escape the shadow of Kimberly Duane Mulkey.

Of course, it’s kind of hard to escape when a billboard of her LSU-leading likeness towers over I-35.

Say what you want about Mulkey … no, really, say what you want because you already do. Kim evokes visceral reactions from people, both positive and negative. For instance, much of the social media reaction over the aforementioned planting of an LSU billboard in the heart of Baylor Country divided folks into two camps.

One can be represented by this tweet from Deana Stewart: “Happy for you Coach! I’ll take the billboard in Waco TX. I still follow you and still follow Baylor as well. Congratulations.”

The other side, as summed up from Austin Staton’s tweet: “So thankful Mulkey left Waco — Baylor is a better place without her negativity and coach-over-player mindset.”

Say what you want about Mulkey, but the woman can coach. Who would ever deny that part of it? The fact that she has LSU in the national championship game in her second season — the Tigers will play Caitlin Clark-led Iowa for the title Sunday afternoon — is mind-boggling. But this is what Mulkey does. She defies all expectations.

When she was at Baylor, people close to the women’s basketball program used to joke about setting their watches to KMT: Kim Mulkey Time. If you weren’t on KMT, let’s say if you were five minutes late for a bus, you were getting left behind.

Kim operates on her own clock, and it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks the timetable should be. She took Baylor to a national title in five years. She might get LSU there in two. Mulkey doesn’t just defy outside expectations, she clutches them into a death grip and pile-drives them to the mat with vicious intentions.

Say what you want about Kim, but know this, if she hears what you say you’re on her list. Mulkey has carefully crafted an I-don’t-care-what-anyone-thinks persona, but it’s not true. She very, very, very much cares. (The overkill on the “very” is required.)

Say what you want about Mulkey, but it’s OK if you’re a Baylor fan who’s conflicted in your opinion. It’s perfectly fine to be grateful that Kim built the Lady Bears (that’s what they were called in her day, kids) into one of the truly elite programs in women’s college basketball in her two-decade tenure in Waco and hung three NCAA championship banners in the rafters of the Ferrell Center, while also understanding that that season has passed.

LSU’s incredible rise to the NCAA final does no favors to Nicki Collen and the current BU women’s regime. Not because Collen constantly measures herself against Mulkey, though she knew what she was getting into when she took the Baylor job. No, it’s because so many Baylor fans will forever measure her against Mulkey’s staggering credentials.

That’s what happens when one follows a legend, particularly a legend with such an indomitable personality as Mulkey, who just keeps winning in her new location. Collen may yet win lots of games and perhaps even championships for Baylor. But in the eyes of some Baylor fans, she’ll still never measure up to Mulkey. It’s not entirely fair, but it’s how it is.

It’s never been easy to win national championships. Only one team wears that crown each year, and it’s a grind to go 6-0 through the most challenging tournament in sports. It won’t be easy for Collen, and believe it or not, it’s never been easy for Mulkey. She wins, in large part, because she works. Mulkey is as competitive a person as may have ever existed.

Say what you want about about Kim, but she’ll grind her high heel into your temple if it gives her a better chance of winning. She is clever and motivated, and knows how to win basketball games.

One more win and she’ll have her fourth national title as a head coach, in her second destination. That’s hard to fathom, but that’s what she does, she makes the unfathomable real.

If that happens, some in Waco will cheer. Others will grouse. Some will grumble that Mack Rhoades “should have done more to keep her.” Honestly, that sentiment has been prevalent among a faction of Baylor fans ever since she left. (And, don’t forget, she did leave, of her own volition.)

For a woman who stands only 5-foot-4, Kim Mulkey casts a long shadow. In Waco, we can’t escape it.

Something (maybe a giant billboard) tells me that’s exactly how Kim likes it.