Brice Cherry: When backed in corner, Big 12 finally showed needed fight

So, will the four newbies save the Big 12? Best case scenario, they retain their Power 5 status and put multiple teams in the College Football Playoff every season. Worst case scenario, the conference is granted a stay of execution.

Personally, I like the new league. It sets up as a competitive (if slightly less lucrative) conference in a variety of sports, and opens up the Big 12 to several new markets. Or, to use Rhoades’ words, it “expands our footprint.” No longer will the Sooners be the only ones with keys to the Big 12’s football trophy room. Everyone gets their own keychain now. (OK, everyone but Kansas.)

And, get this — there may be some more names landing on the lease agreement down the road. Bowlsby didn’t rule out future Big 12 expansion. In fact, the commissioner meandered down college football’s future evolutionary path, hypothetically envisioning a world with 20 to 24-team conferences and a College Football Association governing the sport, rather than the NCAA.

“In the next four years, there’s going to be lots of change. We’ll look for targets of opportunity,” Bowlsby said.

If I get a vote (I don’t), can we add Memphis and Tulane to the mix? Of course, I’m a selfish sportswriter who covers the Big 12, and I’m always considering my gut feelings. And my gut likes ribs and gumbo.