Brice Cherry: Zoom-zoom, Baylor's offense lit up the room

On this day, they flipped it. They passed, and that opened up the run. Give them credit for being flexible, even if it might have been dictated by West Virginia’s defensive looks.

Doesn’t matter if you take the back roads to travel, as long as you end up at the same destination. (Shout to Loop 340, baby!)

Also, give Baylor credit for just playing better. Head coach Dave Aranda said that the Mountaineers presented many of the same defensive alignments that Oklahoma State did the week before, with the safeties creeping up eight to nine yards from the line of scrimmage. This time around, the Bears were crisper. Sharper. Better prepared.

“If that’s the case just from a math perspective, throw the ball to set up the run, and I think that’s what you saw,” Aranda said. “A lot of the same things that you saw a week ago, we didn’t have the execution that we had today.”

If you’ve watched football for more than five minutes, you’ve heard that the quarterback is the most important player on the field. Often, the offense goes as the QB goes. So this shapes up as a rather important, even telling, game for Baylor’s first-year starter Bohanon. If you ever wondered if the fourth-year junior could punish defenses with downfield power and accuracy, wonder no more. He proved it against WVU.