Baylor forward Jalen Bridges declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday, but is maintaining his eligibility for a potential return for his senior year.

After playing his first two seasons at West Virginia, Bridges averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent from the field for the Bears in 2022-23.

If Bridges leaves, the Bears will lose their entire starting lineup from last season. Keyonte George and Adam Flagler declared for the NBA Draft while fifth-year senior center Flo Thamba exhausted his eligibility and guard LJ Cryer is transferring to Houston.