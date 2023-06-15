Baylor forward Jalen Bridges announced late Wednesday night that he's returning for his senior year.

Bridges explored the NBA Draft and other pro basketball options before deciding to return to Baylor coach Scott Drew's program.

Bridges was Baylor's fourth-leading scorer with a 10.3 average while pulling down a team-high 5.6 rebounds and blocking 1.0 shots per game. He shot 50.4 percent from the field, including 32.4 percent from 3-point range, and hit 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

Before transferring to Baylor last year, Bridges played two seasons at West Virginia.