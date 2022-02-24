Briles named Grambling's offensive coordinator

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles has joined Grambling State’s football program as offensive coordinator under new head coach Hue Jackson.
It will be Briles’ first college coaching job since he was fired by Baylor in May 2016 after an investigation by law firm Pepper Hamilton found he and other Baylor officials reportedly failed to take disciplinary action against several football players accused of sexual assault despite being aware of the allegations.
Jackson, a former NFL coach, was hired by Grambling in December. Jackson originally named Ted White as Grambling's offensive coordinator, but he was named an offensive assistant with the NFL's Houston Texans last week.
The scandal and ensuing review led to the departures of former Baylor President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.
Last August, the NCAA announced that Baylor would be fined $50,000 and placed on probation for four years for the university’s failings in the campus-wide sexual assault scandal. However, Baylor escaped any major penalties from the NCAA’s four-year investigation.
During his eight seasons at Baylor beginning in 2008, Briles built a highly successful program that won Big 12 championships in 2013-14 and reached six straight bowl games from 2010-15. He compiled an overall record of 65-37.
Briles, 66, most recently coached at Mount Vernon High School in 2019-20 where he recorded a 20-6 record with two playoff appearances.
Following his departure from Baylor, Briles was hired by the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats as an offensive assistant in August 2017. But following heavy criticism and pressure from fans and league officials, the Tiger-Cats reversed course and announced Briles would not join the team.
In August 2018, Briles was named the head coach of the Guefi Firenze American football team located in Florence, Italy, a member of the Italian Football League. In his only season in Italy, Guelfi Firenze went 8–3.