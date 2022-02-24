Briles named Grambling's offensive coordinator

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles has joined Grambling State’s football program as offensive coordinator under new head coach Hue Jackson.

It will be Briles’ first college coaching job since he was fired by Baylor in May 2016 after an investigation by law firm Pepper Hamilton found he and other Baylor officials reportedly failed to take disciplinary action against several football players accused of sexual assault despite being aware of the allegations.

Jackson, a former NFL coach, was hired by Grambling in December. Jackson originally named Ted White as Grambling's offensive coordinator, but he was named an offensive assistant with the NFL's Houston Texans last week.

The scandal and ensuing review led to the departures of former Baylor President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.

Last August, the NCAA announced that Baylor would be fined $50,000 and placed on probation for four years for the university’s failings in the campus-wide sexual assault scandal. However, Baylor escaped any major penalties from the NCAA’s four-year investigation.