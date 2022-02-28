Briles resigns at Grambling

Four days after Art Briles was hired as Grambling State's new offensive coordinator, the former Baylor head coach resigned on Monday.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University," Briles said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect for the university, and the players."

Briles was confirmed as the offensive coordinator on Thursday by Grambling officials. Grambling head coach Hue Jackson and his foundation released a statement Monday morning supporting the Briles hire.

Briles hasn't coached at the college level since Baylor fired him in May 2016 after an investigation into the university's handling of extensive sexual assault accusations, including those against players on the football team during Briles' tenure.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League hired Briles as an offensive assistant coach in 2017 before receiving backlash and announcing that he would not join the team. Briles coached at Mount Vernon High School in 2019-20.

