Briles resigns at Mount Vernon

Briles led Mount Vernon to a 12-2 record and a berth in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals last Friday. Jim Ned beat the Tigers, 24-17, to advance to the state finals.

“After coaching 42 games of football from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers,” Briles said in his statement to the district’s superintendent. “(Briles' wife) Jan and I will forever be indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms."