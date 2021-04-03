Brilliant Baylor Bears surge to championship game with 78-59 romp over Houston

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler is too gifted, too smooth, too much of a dead-eye shooter to stay in a slump for very long.
The Bears’ leading scorer was due for a hot shooting game, and he couldn’t have picked a bigger moment than in Baylor’s first Final Four appearance since 1950.
Nearly matching the entire Houston squad with 17 first-half points, Butler keyed 20 minutes of textbook basketball that Indiana native John Wooden would have been proud to coach as the Bears surged to a 25-point halftime lead.
Butler didn’t score after his torrid first half but he didn’t really need to as the Bears romped to a 78-59 win over the Cougars on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Bears (27-2) will attempt to win their first national championship in program history when they face Gonzaga (31-0) in a much anticipated matchup Monday night after the Bullldogs pulled off a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA in the semifinals.
Baylor has made only one previous national championship game appearance in 1948, losing to Kentucky, 58-42.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I know it will soon for sure,” Butler said. “I say the same thing all the time: When we’re all connected and we’re all united, it’s hard for anybody to beat us.”
In Baylor’s first four NCAA tournament games, Butler had struggled from long range by hitting six of 24 3-pointers. But he buried four of five 3-point shots in the first half to propel the Bears to a 45-20 lead over the Cougars (28-4), who came into the game with an 11-game winning streak.
After hitting six of eight field goals in the first half, Butler only took one shot in the second half as the Cougars put more pressure on the perimeter. Baylor’s guards compensated by repeatedly feeding big men Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for baskets.
“First half Jared was rolling, and people did a good job finding him,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Second half he did a great job not forcing things, and other people got going. That’s kind of what we’ve done all year long is feed the hot hand and share the ball.”
The Bears opened the first half with similar offensive proficiency as they displayed in Monday’s 81-72 win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight. Repeatedly finding the open man, the Bears shot 57.1 percent in the first half against the Cougars while draining eight of 15 from 3-point range.
Baylor’s defense was just as dynamic as the Cougars shot 26.9 percent in the first half. Marcus Sasser hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but the rest of the Cougars scored only three points.
Facing one of the top rebounding teams in the country, the Bears won the boards by a lopsided 20-11 margin in the first half.
“It was a great start,” Drew said. “Guys were really playing with poise, sharing the ball, making extra passes. But the big thing was we really guarded first half, really defended well, rebounded well. You knew they were going to score in the second half, but we were able to hold them far enough at bay to not let them threaten.”
Butler complemented his big scoring night with five rebounds, four assists and two steals, but he had plenty of help. Davion Mitchell played a tremendous all-around game with 12 points, 11 assists and no turnovers while MaCio Teague pitched in 11 points and six assists.
Baylor’s bench was highly productive as Matthew Mayer hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Tchamwa Tchatchoua collected 11 points and six rebounds while Adam Flagler scored seven points as the Bears finished the night shooting 52.7 percent.
“That’s the best team that I’ve seen in the seven years I’ve been at Houston,” said Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson. “They’re really, really good. I keep going back to them: Butler, Mitchell, Teague, Flagler, Mayer. I don’t think I’ve seen a team with five guards at that level. No drop-off, and they’re good at both ends.”
After trading baskets in the early minutes, the Bears went on a 10-0 run to open up a 16-8 lead and never trailed again.
Mayer started the surge by nailing a fadeaway jumper before pulling up at the top of the arc and draining a 3-pointer. Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit a short jumper and three of four free throws.
Sasser momentarily halted Baylor’s surge with a 3-pointer, but Butler found Mark Vital for a layup before stepping outside and burying his second 3-pointer to give the Bears a 22-11 lead with 10:43 left in the first half.
Butler continued to dominate as he drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw. Sasser hit another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 27-17, but the Bears responded with an 11-0 run.
Butler stayed hot as he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and another from the left side of the court. Following Flagler’s 3-pointer, Butler took a pass from Mitchell for a reverse layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 38-17 with 4:09 left in the first half.
“We did a good job understanding what they were doing,” Butler said. “We got in the groove of what they were doing and we were able to take advantage of it. They didn’t switch up the ball-screen coverage that much, so we were just able to adapt to it.”
Trailing 45-20 at halftime, the Cougars finally started to get some scoring from other players besides Sasser.
The Cougars cut Baylor’s lead to 52-36 when Quentin Grimes hit a short jumper, but Mayer nailed another 3-pointer and Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored on a pair of layups and hit two free throws to push Baylor’s lead to 64-41 with 6:17 remaining.
Baylor’s three-week COVID-19 pause in February seems like a distant memory now. The Bears are playing their best basketball of the season at exactly the right time as they prepare for their shot at history Monday night in the national championship game.
“If we’re not where we were, I can’t see the difference,” Drew said. “So credit these guys for really buying in on the practice days we’ve had to get better and putting in the work to get back to what they were. These guys have worked really hard in practice when at the end of the year a lot of people don’t want to practice hard.”
