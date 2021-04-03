Brilliant Baylor Bears surge to championship game with 78-59 romp over Houston

Mayer started the surge by nailing a fadeaway jumper before pulling up at the top of the arc and draining a 3-pointer. Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit a short jumper and three of four free throws.

Sasser momentarily halted Baylor’s surge with a 3-pointer, but Butler found Mark Vital for a layup before stepping outside and burying his second 3-pointer to give the Bears a 22-11 lead with 10:43 left in the first half.

Butler continued to dominate as he drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw. Sasser hit another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 27-17, but the Bears responded with an 11-0 run.

Butler stayed hot as he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and another from the left side of the court. Following Flagler’s 3-pointer, Butler took a pass from Mitchell for a reverse layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 38-17 with 4:09 left in the first half.

“We did a good job understanding what they were doing,” Butler said. “We got in the groove of what they were doing and we were able to take advantage of it. They didn’t switch up the ball-screen coverage that much, so we were just able to adapt to it.”

Trailing 45-20 at halftime, the Cougars finally started to get some scoring from other players besides Sasser.