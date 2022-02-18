Brilliant Orme pitching gives Bears split with Ducks

“I think today I had a lot of my stuff that was on,” Orme said. “I mixed a few changeups, off-speed that helped out. Everything is not coming at the same top speed. So I had a good mix from the first inning.”

The Bears scored all three runs in the third inning off Makenna Kliethermes (3-1).

McKenzie Wilson reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and moved to third on Sydney Collazos’ single. Wilson scored the first run when she beat second baseman Allee Bunker’s throw home after fielding Aliyah Binford’s grounder.

Ana Watson followed with a run-scoring single before Binford stole home for the third run.

“I think we were very aggressive at the plate, and with this new team it’s very exciting to see that kind of outcome,” Watson said. “You saw it in the first game and the second game in the last inning, we put some balls in play that were tough. If we keep scrapping, keep pushing the ball, keep having great at-bats, we’re going to be fine.”

Pitching in the second game, Binford (1-1) kept the Bears close until the sixth, but Baylor’s infield inexperience showed by making two errors and mishandling some other plays.