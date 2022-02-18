Brilliant Orme pitching gives Bears split with Ducks

When Baylor plucked Fresno State pitcher Dariana Orme out of the transfer portal, coach Glenn Moore hoped she would emerge as the team’s ace.
Orme looked very comfortable in that role on Friday afternoon.
With her pitches topping out at 72 mph, Orme threw a four-hitter and collected six strikeouts to lift Baylor to a 3-0 win over No. 12 Oregon in the home opener at Getterman Stadium.
The Ducks came back for an 8-4 win in the second game as Oregon starter Jordan Dail (3-0) held the Bears to five hits and a run in 4.2 innings.
Moore liked the competitiveness the Bears (6-1) showed in their first games this season against a Top 25 team. The series will be decided with the third game Saturday at noon.
“Facing a great lineup, Dari gave us great encouragement that she’s going to be able to give us chances in every game we play,” Moore said. “She did a great job of keeping some great hitters off balance. I’m really proud of what she did and we certainly made some plays behind her on defense in game one.”
Orme (3-0) walked just batter as only three Oregon runners moved into scoring position. She felt as strong in the seventh inning as she did in the first.
“I think today I had a lot of my stuff that was on,” Orme said. “I mixed a few changeups, off-speed that helped out. Everything is not coming at the same top speed. So I had a good mix from the first inning.”
The Bears scored all three runs in the third inning off Makenna Kliethermes (3-1).
McKenzie Wilson reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and moved to third on Sydney Collazos’ single. Wilson scored the first run when she beat second baseman Allee Bunker’s throw home after fielding Aliyah Binford’s grounder.
Ana Watson followed with a run-scoring single before Binford stole home for the third run.
“I think we were very aggressive at the plate, and with this new team it’s very exciting to see that kind of outcome,” Watson said. “You saw it in the first game and the second game in the last inning, we put some balls in play that were tough. If we keep scrapping, keep pushing the ball, keep having great at-bats, we’re going to be fine.”
Pitching in the second game, Binford (1-1) kept the Bears close until the sixth, but Baylor’s infield inexperience showed by making two errors and mishandling some other plays.
In the third inning, the Ducks (7-1) loaded the bases with no outs. Binford was on the verge of getting out of the jam when she forced two grounders that resulted in force outs at home.
Paige Sinicki scored when Baylor third baseman Collazos fielded Vallery Wong’s grounder, but couldn’t beat Bunker running to third on an attempted force out.
The Ducks scored a pair of runs in the fifth before Baylor answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Rhein Trochim scored on a wild pitch.
Sinicki blasted a three-run homer off reliever Rachel Hertenberger in the sixth to give the Ducks a 6-1 lead.
Baylor continued to fight as Wilson, Collazos and Binford hit run-scoring singles off reliever Raegan Breedlove in the seventh.
Baylor collected 17 hits in the doubleheader, including 10 in the second game.
“I told them there would be few pitching staffs that we would face better than this,” Moore said. “I thought we had quality at-bats and made them earn their strikeouts. We hit it hard the last game but they counted more than ours did.”