Bromell blazes to 9.93 in winning Pre Classic

EUGENE, Ore. — Count Trayvon Bromell out at your own risk.

The star sprinter and former NCAA champion from Baylor won the 100-meter dash at the Nike Prefontaine Classic on Saturday at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Bromell won in a time of 9.93 seconds, just a tick off his season best of 9.92. He accelerated strong through the final 20 meters to best the likes of fellow pros Fred Kerley (9.98) and Christian Coleman (10.04).

Bromell has endured an up-and-down pro career that has included its share of injuries. He clocked a world-best time of 9.77 in 2021 but failed to make the 100-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics, falling one millisecond short in his semifinal heat of advancing.