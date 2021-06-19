Bromell flashes to top time in Olympic Trials opener; Lightfoot, London advance

EUGENE, Ore. — At this pace, Trayvon Bromell may reach Tokyo by tomorrow. On foot.
No, seriously. That’s his pace.
Bromell, the former NCAA champion from Baylor, made it look easy in winning his opening 100-meter heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field. Bromell shot out of the blocks like a bullet and zipped to a winning time of 9.84 seconds.
That will push him into Sunday’s semifinal round. If he finishes in the top eight there, he’ll advance to Sunday night’s final, which is slated for 9:52 p.m. Central.
“@TrayvonBromell will not be stopped this year,” tweeted former Olympic champion and Baylor legend Michael Johnson. “Great story on perseverance. Disclaimer: I’m a little biased.”
Indeed, Bromell has battled back from a recurring Achilles injury in recent years to round back into form as one of the world’s top sprinters at this distance. He certainly had no issues in Saturday’s opening race at the Trials. Running in lane eight, Bromell busted out to the lead and started getting separation by the 50-meter mark, but slowed up slightly with about 10 meters to go. Five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin placed second to Bromell in the heat at 9.93.
Bromell’s time was the fastest of the day. There was a 2.7 wind speed, so it wasn’t wind legal, but it didn’t matter.
Former Baylor pole vaulter KC Lightfoot breezed through to the final of his event. Lightfoot missed on his first vault of the day, but comfortably cleared the next four heights to advance. The vaulters topped out at 18-6.5, as they stopped jumping once the top 12 spots for the final were filled. That final will begin at 5:30 p.m. Central on Monday.
Also moving on was Wil London III. He finished third in his semifinal 400-meter heat with a season-best time of 44.92, advancing to Sunday’s final, which is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Central. The former Baylor and Waco High star will be joined by Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross, Elija Goodwin, Bryce Deadmon, Trevor Stewart and Vernon Norwood in the final. He’ll have to finish in the top three to make the Olympic team. London’s time Saturday was the fourth-best of the day.
Former Baylor All-American Tiffani “Little Tiff” McReynolds came up short in her bid to make the team in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. McReynolds clocked in at 13.22, a season-best time and an Olympic standard, but not enough to put her among the top 16 advancing through to the semifinals.
In addition to Bromell and London, the other Baylor product competing Sunday will be Alex Madlock in the women’s triple jump final.