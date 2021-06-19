Bromell flashes to top time in opening race at Trials; Lightfoot, London advance

EUGENE, Ore. — At this pace, Trayvon Bromell may reach Tokyo by tomorrow. On foot.

No, seriously. That’s his pace.

Bromell, the former NCAA champion from Baylor, made it look easy in winning his opening 100-meter heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field. Bromell shot out of the blocks like a bullet and zipped to a winning time of 9.84 seconds.

That will push him into Sunday’s semifinal round. If he finishes in the top eight there, he’ll advance to Sunday night’s final, which is slated for 9:52 p.m. Central.

“@TrayvonBromell will not be stopped this year,” tweeted former Olympic champion and Baylor legend Michael Johnson. “Great story on perseverance. Disclaimer: I’m a little biased.”

Indeed, Bromell has battled back from a recurring Achilles injury in recent years to round back into form as one of the world’s top sprinters at this distance. He certainly had no issues in Saturday’s opening race at the Trials. Running in lane eight, Bromell busted out to the lead and started getting separation by the 50-meter mark, but slowed up slightly with about 10 meters to go. Five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin placed second to Bromell in the heat at 9.93.