Bromell nabs 100-meter bronze at USA Outdoors

EUGENE, Ore. — It was a weekend full of great times for Trayvon Bromell, but nobody is catching Fred Kerley these days.

Kerley, the former Texas A&M star, won gold in a time of 9.77 in a blistering running of the 100-meter dash at the USA Outdoor Championships on Friday. Bromell, the former NCAA champion from Baylor, picked up a bronze medal with a time of 9.88 in the final, just behind Kerley and Martin Bracy-Williams, who ran 9.85.

Kerley and Bromell were right next to one another in the middle of the lanes, and 50 meters in they stood shoulder to shoulder. But the long-legged Kerley, a silver medalist at the Beijing Olympics last year, gained some separation in the final stretch for the win.

In the semifinals earlier Friday, Bromell blazed to a season-best 9.81 time to easily advance to the final.

In the Under-20 version of the 100-meter dash, Baylor freshman Laurenz Colbert took gold with a time of 10.21. That qualified Colbert for the World Junior Championships, which will be held Aug. 2-6 in Colombia.

In the Under 20 men’s shot put, Baylor’s Cooper Mack hurled 61-1.25 to snag a bronze medal.