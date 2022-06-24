 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bromell nabs 100-meter bronze at USA Outdoors

  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. — It was a weekend full of great times for Trayvon Bromell, but nobody is catching Fred Kerley these days.

Kerley, the former Texas A&M star, won gold in a time of 9.77 in a blistering running of the 100-meter dash at the USA Outdoor Championships on Friday. Bromell, the former NCAA champion from Baylor, picked up a bronze medal with a time of 9.88 in the final, just behind Kerley and Martin Bracy-Williams, who ran 9.85.

Kerley and Bromell were right next to one another in the middle of the lanes, and 50 meters in they stood shoulder to shoulder. But the long-legged Kerley, a silver medalist at the Beijing Olympics last year, gained some separation in the final stretch for the win.

In the semifinals earlier Friday, Bromell blazed to a season-best 9.81 time to easily advance to the final.

In the Under-20 version of the 100-meter dash, Baylor freshman Laurenz Colbert took gold with a time of 10.21. That qualified Colbert for the World Junior Championships, which will be held Aug. 2-6 in Colombia.

People are also reading…

In the Under 20 men’s shot put, Baylor’s Cooper Mack hurled 61-1.25 to snag a bronze medal.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly commits to Baylor

Kelly commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recent recruiting roll as Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly committed on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert