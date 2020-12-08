 Skip to main content
Brooksby entering ATP Tour

Baylor men’s tennis freshman Jenson Brooksby announced Tuesday that he will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and compete professionally on the ATP Tour.

Brooksby is currently ranked the No. 307 singles player on the ATP Tour. He holds a 1-2 career record in tour-level events, garnering his first main draw victory at the 2019 U.S. Open over No. 98 Tomas Berdych. Prior to the U.S. Open, he had won three futures titles at the Decatur, Champaign and Bakersfield events.

A native of Sacramento, Calif., Brooksby came to Baylor as a spring enrollee ahead of the 2020 season, however he did not compete in any matches due to injury. Brooksby entered as the No. 1 overall recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net and carried a No. 268 ATP ranking, two slots below his career-best of No. 266.

