Brown, Love invited to USA training camp

Baylor incoming freshmen Kendall Brown and Langston Love are among 27 athletes invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.
The training camp will be held June 20-22 in Fort Worth. The players will compete for spots on the 12-member team representing the USA on July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia.
The 6-7 Brown is a five-star forward who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Love is a 6-4 guard and a San Antonio native who played at Montverde (Fla.) Academy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.