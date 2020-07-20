Brown vaults Baylor's basketball recruiting class to No. 1 in country

The Bears’ 26-4 season in which they were ranked No. 1 for a school-record five consecutive weeks in 2020 is obviously paying off.

“Baylor has been really successful and Scott Drew has done a great job there for a long time,” said Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell. “Kendall feels comfortable with Scott and has a good relationship with the Baylor coaches. He’s seen how well players like him have done at Baylor and how well they do after they leave.”

Brown led a deep Sunrise Christian squad with 13 points per game while averaging six rebounds last season. He transferred to the prep basketball powerhouse in Wichita, Kan., last summer after previously playing at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn.

Barnwell likes the versatility and athleticism Brown brings to the court.

“He can do a lot of really good things,” Barnwell said. “His length and athleticism are the first things you see. He can guard multiple positions. He’s got a great mid-range jumper and can elevate, and can shoot the 3 as well. He’s an unheralded passer who sees the floor well.”

Brown announced his decision Monday on an Instagram Live video with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.