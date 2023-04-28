Projected by some NFL Draft experts as a second-round pick, former Baylor noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika had to wait a little longer before his name was called.

But the Cleveland Browns drafted Ika late in the third round with the 98th overall pick on Friday night.

Ika was the first Baylor player chosen in this year's draft, but several others hope to be drafted in the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

During his two seasons at Baylor, Ika didn’t make a huge amount of tackles and sacks. As a sophomore transfer from LSU in 2021, Ika collected 25 tackles with 6.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Bears’ 2021 Big 12 championship team. Last season, Ika made 24 tackles with two for loss.

But Ika’s performance can’t be judged by sheer numbers. Often the biggest player on the field, the 6-4, 345-pound Ika usually occupied two blockers to allow his teammates to get free for tackles.

“A lot of people who come to college don’t want to take on double teams,” Ika said. “They want to rush the quarterback, and get up field and make plays. I’m in a sense the center of the defense. I take on a lot of double teams and I do a lot of two-gapping.”

The All-American received invitations to both the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Playing at the college level, Ika was always in structural environments. But he’s also done a lot of work on his own leading up to the draft.

“It’s all on us as players,” Ika said. “Whatever we want to get out of this process, it comes down to what we put into it. We don’t have coaches behind us telling what should be done. It’s a matter of growing up and taking it upon yourself and being a pro.”

After winning the Big 12 championship and beating Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to complete a 12-2 season, Baylor enjoyed a banner NFL Draft with six players chosen, the most since 2016.

Baylor won't make such a big haul after last year's 6-7 finish, but all-Big 12 offensive lineman Connor Galvin and tight end Ben Sims could be picked on Saturday.

Though Galvin played left tackle throughout his five years at Baylor, he’s tried to show scouts that he can play multiple offensive line positions.

“That’s how you stay in the league a long time,” Galvin said. “You can’t just play one position. I played one position (left tackle) at Baylor for a while, so I just want to show them I can play left tackle, right tackle. If we need a guy, I can play guard.”

Offensive linemen Jacob Gall and Grant Miller, linebacker Dillon Doyle and defensive backs Mark Milton and Christian Morgan have a chance to at least receive invitations to NFL camps.

Though Doyle suffered an offseason knee injury before the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he’s hoping his versatility will translate into an NFL roster spot. Doyle was primarily a linebacker in three seasons with the Bears, he also played fullback.