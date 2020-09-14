 Skip to main content
Baylor athletics reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
Baylor athletics reported six new positive COVID-19 cases this past week.

The Baylor athletic department reported six new positive COVID-19 cases during the past week.

The cases include four symptomatic and two asymptomatic. Baylor is currently monitoring 23 cases, which includes primary contacts.

Baylor athletics has reported 88 positive COVID-19 cases since June 1. Baylor doesn't break down COVID-19 cases specifically among sports in its weekly Monday press releases. 

