BU athletics reports 7 new cases
Baylor athletics reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases during the past week.

Baylor now has 10 active coronavirus cases, including six symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases. Baylor is currently monitoring 38 cases which includes primary contacts.

The Baylor soccer team is set to open its season against TCU at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field, and the Bears’ football team will host Louisiana Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

