BU baseball inks Nevada transfer

The Baylor baseball program landed a graduate transfer pitcher in Nevada’s Jake Jackson, the Bears announced Monday.
Jackson was an All-Mountain West second team selection in 2021 after posting a 5-4 record. He made 15 appearances on the year with 13 starts and a 5.45 ERA. Additionally, he tossed a team-high 74.1 innings, which was third-most in the Mountain West and recorded 44 strikeouts to just 15 walks. He pitched a season-high 7.1 innings in his final start of the season against UC Irvine in the opening game of NCAA Regionals.
In the shortened 2020 season Jackson posted a 3.00 ERA and in 2019 he made 10 starts on the mound. In 2018, he earned second team All-Mountain West honors and was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
