BU baseball inks Nevada transfer

Jackson was an All-Mountain West second team selection in 2021 after posting a 5-4 record. He made 15 appearances on the year with 13 starts and a 5.45 ERA. Additionally, he tossed a team-high 74.1 innings, which was third-most in the Mountain West and recorded 44 strikeouts to just 15 walks. He pitched a season-high 7.1 innings in his final start of the season against UC Irvine in the opening game of NCAA Regionals.