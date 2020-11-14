BU baseball's Rodriguez enthused over incoming signing class

When the Baylor baseball team commenced with its Green and Gold World Series on Friday, head coach Steve Rodriguez was perfectly content to recline in the stands and watch. The annual fall intrasquad battle allows a few of the veteran players to try their hands at coaching, giving BU’s actual coaches a bit of a break.
And that’s fine, since they’ve been plenty busy lately.
Baylor added eight new baseball signees to the program on Wednesday, the opening day of the fall signing period. For the coaching staff, signing day always brings a measure of relief, as the culmination of months of effort spent in recruiting. Granted, 2020 is a bit different, because like many coaches Rodriguez doesn’t know exactly his roster will look like beyond the 2021 season. The NCAA granted eligibility relief for 2020 baseball seniors whose seasons were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, and lifted the 35-player roster cap for the 2021 season.
However, coaches may still have to do some juggling in the future, and they’re awaiting the NCAA’s guidance.
“Those are things that are still in limbo,” Rodriguez said. “But just as a coaching staff we’ve done a really good job of kind of walking our way through it, talking about it, feeling who has an opportunity to get drafted in the next (Major League) draft, which is supposed to be 20 rounds. But, obviously with the pandemic issues those are still in flux. So we’re still trying to figure that part out. But I think we’ve done a pretty good job of kind of going through it, sifting through what we feel is going to be the best options for our team.”
Rodriguez remains excited about the eight players the Bears are adding to the fold, though. The group includes three right-handed pitchers in 6-foot-4 Bradley Wilcott from Friendswood, 6-foot-1 Mason Marriott of Tomball and 6-foot-1 Cody Howard of The Woodlands. Three infielders join the mix in Chase Pendley of Prosper, Cody Grebeck of Midland Christian and Chance Baker of Buda Hays. Tomball’s Casen Neumann could fill a variety of roles for the Bears, as he’s listed as a first baseman/outfielder/left-handed pitcher, while catcher Cort Castle keeps Baylor’s pipeline to Midway High School intact, as he joins a BU roster that already includes past Panther players like Nolan Rodriguez and Will Rigney.
Because of NCAA restrictions on home visits due to COVID, the recruiting process unfolded a little differently. But Steve Rodriguez said that Baylor’s coaches weren’t exactly flying blind. Four of BU’s eight signees were committed to the Bears prior to the pandemic’s arrival, and the coaches were well-acquainted with the other four, too.
“It was different, but I’ll be honest, we did not recruit a lot of kids who we had not seen before,” Rodriguez said. “There were some schools who were recruiting people left and right. We didn’t do that. We’ve had kids who were either at our camp, or we have had really reliable sources who feel comfortable saying, ‘Hey, what do you think about this guy? Hey, we have a guy.’
“But, we just didn’t really recruit a lot of kids, just because one, I don’t think it’s good for our program to (sign) kids that we haven’t seen before. But at the same time, I don’t know how great it is for the student-athlete as well to put them in a spot where they’re coming to a place where they haven’t met the coach and stuff like that.”
Castle, the local product out of Midway, will arrive at a Baylor program that has churned out top-notch catchers of late. Senior catcher Andy Thomas is arguably the current team’s most accomplished hitter, and of course he was preceded by an All-American in Shea Langeliers, a 2019 first-round pick of the Atlanta Braves.
Can Castle acquire the keys to Baylor’s catcher kingdom? Rodriguez is enthused about the possibility.
“Cort, I see, as a young man who has gained in so many different ways. With his ability, he’s kind of changed his physique a little bit. Obviously we all have,” Rodriguez said, laughing. “But he’s gotten really strong, he looks really good. Just watching some of the videos of him and seeing some of the ability and some of the success that he’s had over this past summer is really fun.”
For now, Rodriguez and his assistants will sit back and enjoy watching veteran players like Andy Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Kyle Harper and Blake Helton agonize over coaching decisions in the Green and Gold World Series. BU opened the event with games on Friday and Saturday. Game 3 is slated for Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark, while the final two games will follow next weekend, on Friday and Saturday. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Baylor’s practices and intrasquad games are closed to the public.
Speaking of the World Series (the bigger one), Rodriguez also got a kick out of seeing former BU slugger Max Muncy earn a ring for the winning Los Angeles Dodgers. Though Muncy predated Coach Rod’s time at Baylor, the two have gotten to know each other in recent seasons, and Rodriguez texted a congratulatory message to Muncy following the Dodgers’ final win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
“I’ll tell you what, he has now reached the pinnacle of his profession. How awesome is that?” Rodriguez said. “I sent him a congratulations on text message, and he replied right back and he’s so excited about it. I sent the same thing to Dave Roberts, who’s the manager of the (Dodgers) who was a teammate of mine with the Tigers’ organization when we played.
“When you see great people have great successes like that, you just can’t help but be happy for them. And just knowing how he has represented Baylor Nation and our university and our program, with the success that he has had, going through some of the trials and tribulations that he went through as a player, and now coming out on top in terms of a world championship, you can’t help but be happy for the guy, because he understands it, he gets it and he’s all about Baylor.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!