BU basketball expects to play 2 games in Vegas

After its first three games were canceled due to COVID-19, the No. 2 Baylor men's basketball team hopes to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas with two hastily planned games.

The Bears flew to Las Vegas late Thursday night where they expect to play two games, including a yet to be determined opponent on Saturday followed by the Washington Huskies on Sunday at a time not yet announced at T-Mobile Arena.

Baylor's first three games were canceled after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. The Bears were scheduled to play at the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., on Wednesday against No. 18 Arizona State followed by a Thursday date against either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College.

Baylor's game against Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., on Sunday was also canceled.

Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang will coach the Bears this weekend since Drew is following a 10-day quarantine under COVID-19 protocol.

