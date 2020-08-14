BU defense work in progress

The moment that all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard stepped on the field for Baylor’s first team practice last Saturday, he understood why he missed football so much.

During Baylor’s time away from campus after the COVID-19 outbreak in March, the fourth-year junior stayed in touch with his teammates and coaches virtually in Zoom meetings.

Bernard finally got to reunite with teammates when they returned to campus in June for strength and conditioning workouts followed by limited time together during training sessions.

But going through full practice with his teammates during the past week has trumped everything that preceded it.

“We’re all like little kids, getting back out there just ready to play football,” Bernard said. “Being able to take what we’ve learned all through quarantine and all summer and finally being able to put it into action has been fun.”

Though the cancellation of spring drills was a setback for first-year coach Dave Aranda’s program, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts believes Zoom meetings and OTAs (organized team activities) were beneficial.

But now that practices are underway, Roberts expects a major jump in the learning curve.