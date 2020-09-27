BU dominates all phases in opener

Baylor had been patient and perhaps a little envious of other college football teams that had tightroped the COVID-19 threat and played their games.
Three attempts to play, three strikes for the Bears.
But when the Bears finally got their pass to play Saturday night at McLane Stadium, they used all of that pent-up energy to romp to a 47-14 win over Kansas.
Making his head coaching debut, Dave Aranda would have liked at least one game under his belt before playing their Big 12 opener. But after games against Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech and Houston were called off due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears had to take what they could get, and they took a lot against the Jayhawks.
“I know there were a lot of questions, ‘Are we going to play, is this really happening?’” Aranda said. “It gets to the point where you can talk too much, I feel. So the opportunity to go out and just do it and play and be a team on the grass and face adversity and to respond the right way, I’m proud of that.”
Nobody quite knew what the Bears would put on the field since they are playing under a new coaching staff with different offensive and defensive schemes.
Though the Bears will still have a great deal to work on before Saturday’s first road game against West Virginia in Morgantown, they showed enough promise to make Aranda’s first game a success.
The Bears played a complete game: Offense, defense and especially the special teams contributed heavily to the blowout.
“You could tell with the practices the guys were just ready to play and ready to hit someone,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner. “I knew we should be ready for the moment. We started a little slow, but I’m thankful for how we finished. Guys picked it up and dominated the game.”
Ebner seemed to be everywhere as he became the first player in Big 12 history to catch a touchdown pass, run for a touchdown and return a kick for a score in a game.
Lightning struck twice for Ebner as he became the first Baylor player to return two kicks for touchdowns in a game. After taking the second-half kickoff to the house for a 100-yard touchdown, Ebner put his talents on repeat and returned a kickoff for an 83-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"I would have thought Levi Norwood would have done it first," Ebner said of the former receiver and kick returner from 2011-14 who was honored as a Baylor Legend during the game. "He's just a great player I watched here. I'm just thankful that I was able to put my name in the Baylor record books, and I'm thankful for the chance to play with these great guys."
While Ebner made the most impactful special teams plays throughout the night, John Mayers showed off his leg by nailing a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Just as impressive was Issac Power’s 34-yard punt that pinned the Jayhawks on their 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard busted through Kansas’ line and sacked quarterback Jalon Daniels for a safety.
"We emphasize special teams,” Aranda said. “Matt Powledge does a great job with it. I think he's a great young, up-and-coming coach. The guys love him and want to play hard for him, got a lot of respect for him.”
As the veteran leader of Baylor’s defense, Bernard played spectacularly as he collected a team-high eight tackles with 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.
After losing their entire starting defensive line from 2019 including All-American James Lynch, the Bears finished with four sacks against the Jayhawks.
Defensive lineman TJ Franklin had a solo sack while outside linebacker-defensive end William Bradley-King, a graduate transfer from Arkansas State, combined with Bernard for a sack.
After the Jayhawks scored on the game’s first drive, they didn’t score again until the fourth quarter as the Bears held them to 328 yards total offense.
“Really, it was just working on our communication,” Bernard said. “I think everybody was a little rusty getting out there. They kind of went with some different (personnel groupings) that we weren’t ready for, and they went a little tempo on us. And I think after that, we kind of settled in and got to playing.”
Baylor’s offensive line played without three starters, including tackle Jake Burton, guard Blake Bedier and center Xavier Newman-Johnson. Baylor officials didn’t reveal the reasons for their absence whether it was for COVID-19, injuries or other issues.
The starting offensive line included tackles Connor Galvin and Casey Phillips, guards Khalil Keith and Mose Jeffery and center Jason Moore. After sputtering early, the offensive line gained more traction as the game progressed.
Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 15 of 23 passes for 142 yards and an 18-yard touchdown to Ebner. After leaving the game briefly in the second quarter, Brewer came back and played well, and was sacked only once.
“He got a bruise on his quad, so he was struggling to kind of put pressure on his leg,” Aranda said. “To have Charlie come back, I thought it was really strong of him. Our guys love him and they play so hard for him. So it was a big uplifting moment in there to get him back.”
Lovett led the ground game with 78 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while Craig Williams rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on just five carries. Ebner chipped in 36 yards on nine carries, including a one-yard scoring run.
After getting hit with eight penalties for 95 yards in the first half, the Bears didn’t commit a single penalty in the second half.
“That’s strong,” Aranda said. “That’s probably my biggest takeaway. In years past, we would have refs at practice and all that. There’s a struggle now with the way things are lined out. To be challenged, and rise to the challenge is what it’s about.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!