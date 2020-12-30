 Skip to main content
Baylor football staffer Austin Thomas headed to LSU
Baylor football support staff member Austin Thomas is headed back to LSU, according to multiple reports.

Thomas served on Baylor coach Dave Aranda's staff during 2020 as a senior associate athletic director, working with recruiting, personnel and football operations, before resigning recently.

During a previous four-year stint at LSU, Thomas oversaw the program's non-coaching football recruiting staff. He moved up from director of player personnel to assistant athletic director to the football program's general manager.

Before coming to Baylor, Thomas served two years on Texas A&M's support staff under head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Virtual Kickoff Luncheon (copy)

Thomas

 Screenshot by Brice Cherry
