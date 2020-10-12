BU football trying to cope with COVID-19 outbreak

The Bears felt like they had COVID-19 issues under control heading into the season, so they’re frustrated that cases are still rising. Several players were unavailable before the two games that they played.

“We felt good going into the season,” Aranda said. “We were having our best practices and I felt our guys had a good understanding of the do’s and don’ts (of avoiding COVID-19 exposure) and the best practices. We’ve been hit multiple times, but the reasons have been unclear. We’ve been fighting it on a fair amount of fronts. We’re trying to keep our players healthy and keep them out of harm’s way and from endangering loved ones.”

For Oklahoma State, this will be the second game postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the opposing squad.

The Cowboys’ Sept. 12 game was postponed until Sept. 19 after Tulsa had to pause its football activities due to COVID-19. Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s only remaining unbeaten team with a 3-0 record.

“Nothing surprises us anymore,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. “You just kind of roll with the punches. When we started, we thought there would be COVID issues whether it was us or another team. We had been working on Baylor for a week, but now we’ll put it in the filing cabinet and focus on Iowa State (Oct. 24).