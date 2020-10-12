BU football trying to cope with COVID-19 outbreak

The Baylor athletic department is still searching for reasons for a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of the Oct. 17 football game against Oklahoma State to Dec. 12 at McLane Stadium.
But the number of positive cases isn’t pretty.
On Monday, Baylor reported 32 student-athletes are currently positive for COVID-19 with 29 new cases since last week. Twenty-nine cases are symptomatic while three are asymptomatic.
Baylor hasn’t pinpointed the reasons for the COVID-19 outbreak, but one theory is that a person traveling on the Bears’ team plane to play West Virginia in Morgantown in an Oct. 3 football game had a false negative test, and the infection spread.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said the team wore N95 facemasks and goggles and avoided eating on the plane by having meals before and after the trip.
“We have our health and wellness team as well as a specialist group on retainer from the Big 12 looking into that trip,” said Baylor football coach Dave Aranda. “It’s not finalized, but it’s where it’s trending. When the study is finished, we’ll be able to communicate all that.”
Baylor suspended football operations last Thursday and will not practice through Oct. 17.
If the Bears’ COVID-19 numbers improve, they’ll face Texas at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in Austin in a game that will be televised on ESPN.
“I know they’re disappointed,” Aranda said. “But I think they understand this break we’re on is needed. They also understand the importance of staying together and staying focused. As disappointed and frustrated as we feel, I’m encouraged by the determination we’re seeing.”
Aranda and his staff are currently communicating to the players via Zoom virtual instruction, much like they did during the spring after Baylor’s campus shut down due to COVID-19 protocol.
“It’s a little bit of a blast from the past,” Aranda said. “We’re doing Zoom meetings throughout the day. We’re talking to position groups. Some of the guys are recovering and some are guys disappointed that we’re pausing right now. We’re seeing where they’re at and what I can do.”
The Bears hoped major COVID-19 issues were behind them after games were called off on consecutive weeks in September.
The Sept. 12 game was canceled following a COVID-19 outbreak on the Louisiana Tech squad. The Sept. 19 game against Houston was postponed indefinitely after Baylor had COVID-19 issues in an unspecified position group.
The Bears finally opened the season against Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium, and performed at a high level in all aspects of the game in a 47-14 romp.
Then Baylor made its first road trip to Morgantown where West Virginia pulled out a 27-21 double-overtime win.
The Bears felt like they had COVID-19 issues under control heading into the season, so they’re frustrated that cases are still rising. Several players were unavailable before the two games that they played.
“We felt good going into the season,” Aranda said. “We were having our best practices and I felt our guys had a good understanding of the do’s and don’ts (of avoiding COVID-19 exposure) and the best practices. We’ve been hit multiple times, but the reasons have been unclear. We’ve been fighting it on a fair amount of fronts. We’re trying to keep our players healthy and keep them out of harm’s way and from endangering loved ones.”
For Oklahoma State, this will be the second game postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the opposing squad.
The Cowboys’ Sept. 12 game was postponed until Sept. 19 after Tulsa had to pause its football activities due to COVID-19. Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s only remaining unbeaten team with a 3-0 record.
“Nothing surprises us anymore,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. “You just kind of roll with the punches. When we started, we thought there would be COVID issues whether it was us or another team. We had been working on Baylor for a week, but now we’ll put it in the filing cabinet and focus on Iowa State (Oct. 24).
Meanwhile Aranda and his staff will continue to seek ways for the players to avoid COVID-19 exposure. Beginning with the upcoming date against Longhorns, the Bears hope to play their remaining seven Big 12 games without interruption.
“I’m always looking at things I can do better, what I can learn from this,” Aranda said. “I’m always looking at ways to move forward, and we do know there’s a great stretch of football that we’ll be able to participate and compete in. Moving forward, we want to be able to put our players in the best position.”
