BU men’s tennis edges Wake Forest, 4-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The No. 2-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team posted a road win over No. 12 Wake Forest, 4-3, on Thursday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

Baylor’s Charlie Broom rallied from a set down to win the deciding point on the No. 5 singles court. He defeated Wake Forest’s Rrezart Cungu, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Bears Marias Soto and Nick Stachowiak also won singles points. Soto defeated Wake Forest’s Eduardo Nava, 6-0, 6-3, in No. 2 singles, and Stachowiak beat Melios Efstathiou, 6-4, 7-5, on the No. 4 court.

Baylor won the doubles points as Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen defeated Wake Forest’s Nava and Henri Squire, 7-5, on the No. 1 doubles court, and Bears Soto and Broom outlasted Matthew Thomson and Siddhant Banthia, 7-5, in No. 2 doubles.

The Bears (15-2) will return home to face No. 21 Arizona State at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.