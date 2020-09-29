BU men's golf ties for 4th at Colonial

FORT WORTH – The Baylor men’s golf team finished tied for fourth place with a 54-hole score of 23-over-par at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at Colonial Country Club.

The Bears moved up two shots with a final round of nine-over 289 and finished 28 strokes behind team champion Oklahoma.

Baylor tied TCU and Kansas and finished in front of Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Iowa State. The Bears placed behind Oklahoma (five-under), Texas (one-over) and Texas Tech (10-over).

Four Bears earned top-25 individual finishes, led by redshirt freshman Johnny Keefer, who tied for 13th place at four-over 214 following a final round of one-over 71. Cooper Dossey shot two-over 72 in the final round to finish tied for 15th place at five-over 215. Ryan Grider and Colin Kober recorded matching final rounds of three-over 73, with Grider finishing tied for 19th place at six-over 216 and Kober tied for 23rd place at eight-over 218.