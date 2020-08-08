You are the owner of this article.
BU men's tennis adds another grad transfer
BU men's tennis adds another grad transfer

For the second straight day, the Baylor men’s tennis team announced the addition of a graduate transfer to its 2020-21 roster.

Baylor added Duke transfer Spencer Furman on Saturday after bringing on Darthouth transfer Charlie Broom on Friday. Both players are taking advantage of extended eligibility after the spring of 2020 was cut short by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furman compiled a 60-37 overall singles record and 61-26 in doubles at Duke. He was a teammate of current Baylor player Ryan Dickerson, who graduate transferred to Baylor a year ago.

“As a staff, we can’t wait to work with (Furman), given his work ethic and desire to be involved in college athletics beyond his playing days,” Baylor interim head coach Michael Woodson said. “His impact on this program is going to be immediate as everyone at Baylor is going to benefit from his discipline and professionalism both on and off the court.”

