BU men's tennis adds grad transfer Broom

The Baylor men's tennis team announced the signing of graduate transfer Charlie Broom on Friday.

Broom comes to the Bears from Dartmouth, where he played parts of four seasons. He has compiled a 75-42 career singles record and a 63-27 career mark in doubles. Due to the shortened 2020 season, Broom retains one year of eligibility and will join the Baylor program this fall.

Broom, a three-time All-Ivy League First Team selection, hails from Hertfordshire, England. He was off to a strong start in the 2020 campaign, picking up a singles title in the ITA Northeast Regional and a semifinal appearance in doubles before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.